Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Set to Host 7-Foot-4 Five-Star Recruit

While much of the attention surrounding Alabama basketball recruiting remains focused on the 2026 and 2027 classes, Nate Oats and his staff are already laying the foundation for the future.

According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Crimson Tide are scheduled to host one of the most unique prospects in the country when 2028 five-star center Dylan Betts takes an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this fall.

The visit could give Alabama an early opportunity to make a lasting impression on one of the nation’s premier young talents.

Alabama Lands on Dylan Betts’ First Wave of Visits

Shaw reported that Betts has scheduled his first round of unofficial visits, with Alabama among just four schools on the initial list.

His current schedule includes:

September 11-13 : Michigan

Michigan September 18-20 : Illinois

Illinois September 25-27 : North Carolina

North Carolina October 9-12: Alabama

The fact that Alabama made Betts’ first group of visits is notable, especially considering the number of powerhouse programs expected to pursue the elite big man over the next several years.

Although it’s still extremely early in his recruitment, earning one of his first campus visits gives Oats and his coaching staff valuable face time with one of the nation’s most coveted prospects.

One of the Most Unique Prospects in the Country

Betts is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the 2028 Rivals150 and stands an eye-popping 7-foot-4, making him the tallest player currently ranked in any Rivals recruiting class.

Originally from Colorado, Betts will spend his junior season at IMG Academy (Fla.), one of the nation’s premier basketball programs known for producing elite Division I and NBA talent.

His size naturally draws attention, but scouts believe his game continues to develop at a rapid pace as he gains experience against top-level competition.

Basketball Excellence Runs in the Family

It’s no surprise that Betts has emerged as one of the nation’s top young prospects considering his impressive basketball pedigree.

He is the younger brother of former McDonald’s All-American Game MVP Sienna Betts, now starring at UCLA, and Lauren Betts, who helped lead UCLA to the 2026 NCAA Tournament championship before becoming the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

The athletic background extends to his parents as well.

His father, Andy Betts, stood 7-foot-1 and starred at Long Beach State, averaging 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds as a senior before being selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft. Andy later enjoyed a lengthy 14-year professional career throughout Europe.

His mother, Michelle Betts, was also a standout athlete, helping Long Beach State capture the 1993 NCAA volleyball national championship.

With that kind of athletic lineage, it’s easy to understand why college coaches are eager to begin building relationships with Betts early in the recruiting process.

Strong Summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit

Betts spent the summer playing for Legynds on Nike’s EYBL E16 Circuit, an organization backed by former NBA stars Blake Griffin and Trae Young.

Against some of the nation’s best competition, he averaged:

12.3 points per game

8.7 rebounds per game

2.9 blocks per game

51.2% shooting from the field

Those numbers highlight his impact as a rim protector while also showing offensive efficiency despite facing elite competition throughout the summer.

Final Thoughts

Elite recruiting battles often begin years before signing day, and Alabama has already secured a seat at the table for one of the nation’s most fascinating young prospects.

Standing 7-foot-4 with elite upside, Dylan Betts possesses rare physical tools and comes from one of basketball’s most accomplished families. By earning an early unofficial visit, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have given themselves a chance to build momentum in what is expected to become one of the biggest recruitments in the 2028 class.

Whether Alabama can eventually turn that early interest into a serious push remains to be seen, but the Tide are exactly where they want to be, firmly involved from the start.