Alabama Basketball Told Fans to Get Popcorn Ready Before Posting This Video

Alabama Men’s Basketball knew exactly what it was doing when it captioned Tuesday’s practice clip with three simple words: “Get your popcorn ready 🍿”

What followed was worth the hype.

The video shows Amari Allen missing a mid-range fadeaway, proof that this was just a normal practice rep, before true freshman Jaxon Richardson rises out of nowhere and throws down a violent putback dunk over the rim. It’s the kind of play that ends practice early because nobody in the gym has anything to say afterward.

For Tide fans who’ve been counting down to Richardson’s debut, the clip was basically confirmation of everything they’d already heard.

Who Is Jaxon Richardson?

Richardson isn’t just any freshman. He’s a five-star wing out of Southeastern Prep Academy and the son of Jason Richardson, the two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. Athletic ability clearly runs in the family. Jaxon won his own Slam Dunk crown at the McDonald’s All-American Game earlier this year, and reports out of Tuscaloosa suggest he might be the most explosive leaper on the entire roster.

He picked Alabama over a final group that included Creighton, Ole Miss, and USC, and he’s part of a freshman trio, alongside fellow five-star Qayden Samuels and four-star Tarris Bouie, that has Nate Oats’ staff feeling good about the state of the program’s athleticism and depth on the wing.

The Scouting Report Matches the Video

This isn’t a case of a single viral clip getting overhyped. Scouts have been saying this about Richardson for over a year. He’s repeatedly been described as one of the most explosive leapers in high school basketball, someone who can change the momentum of a game above the rim — in transition, on a lob, or exactly like Tuesday’s clip, crashing the offensive glass for a putback.

His jump shot is still considered a work in progress, and that will be the swing skill to watch as the season approaches. But the athleticism? That part isn’t projection anymore. It’s on tape.

What It Means for Alabama

Richardson’s role as a true freshman likely won’t hinge on offensive polish right away. Energy, effort, rebounding, and defensive versatility are the traits expected to get him on the floor early, and all three were on display in a single two-second sequence Tuesday.

If the outside shot comes along the way Alabama’s staff believes it can, Richardson has the tools to be one of the best players on next season’s roster, and a name to know heading into the 2027 NBA Draft conversation.

For now, Tide fans will settle for popcorn and practice clips.