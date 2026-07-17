Top-15 Recruit Explains Why Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Stand Out Early in His Recruitment

Alabama basketball continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail under Nate Oats, and one of the nation’s top 2027 prospects made it clear this week that the Crimson Tide have already made a strong impression.

According to BamaOnLine’s Blake Byler, elite 2027 small forward Moussa Kamissoko is in regular contact with Alabama as his recruitment begins to heat up. The 6-foot-8 standout is currently starring for PSA Cardinals at Nike Peach Jam and spoke about what has stood out to him most about Oats and the Crimson Tide program.

When asked about Alabama’s head coach, Kamissoko didn’t hesitate.

“Nate Oats? Yeah, he’s crazy,” Kamissoko said. “I just like the way they play in transition. They get up and down the floor really well.”

For a player known for his versatility and athleticism, Alabama’s up-tempo style appears to be an attractive fit.

Moussa Kamissoko Building Strong Relationships With Alabama

Kamissoko received his Alabama offer on May 18 from assistant coach Preston Murphy, just before participating in training camp with the USA Men’s U18 National Team. That experience also gave him valuable face time with Oats, who served as an assistant coach for Team USA.

According to Kamissoko, those conversations went beyond simply extending an offer.

“Coach Murphy called me about two days before going to USA,” Kamissoko said. “I got to catch up with Coach Nate Oats at USA as well. We were just chopping it up, he told me things I have to improve on, what he likes about my game, and how I’d fit into their system.”

Murphy has continued to strengthen the relationship since then.

“Coach Preston, our relationship is really good,” Kamissoko said. “We just talk about how versatile I am. How he wants me to just continue making winning plays every game. Playing with a high motor.”

Those conversations appear to be resonating with one of the country’s premier young prospects.

Elite 2027 Prospect Could Be an Ideal Fit for Nate Oats’ System

Kamissoko is currently ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and his performance at Peach Jam has only reinforced that standing.

Through three games, he’s averaging:

17.7 points

11.0 rebounds

3.7 assists

2.7 steals

His all-around production mirrors the type of versatile wings Alabama has prioritized under Oats.

Kamissoko believes his defensive flexibility and willingness to make winning plays would allow him to thrive in Tuscaloosa.

“I feel like I can guard the 1 through 4. I’m very versatile,” Kamissoko said. “Just being a dog, I feel like I can really impact winning. I can really play anywhere if I just put my mind to it.”

While no official visits have been scheduled yet, Kamissoko told BamaOnLine he’ll begin narrowing down visit plans once the EYBL season concludes, with Alabama remaining firmly under consideration.

It’s still early in the recruiting process, but the Crimson Tide has already established meaningful relationships with one of the nation’s elite 2027 prospects. If Kamissoko continues developing at his current pace, Alabama’s early investment could prove to be an important one as Oats and his staff pursue another high-level recruiting class.