Ex-Duke Assistant & Coach K Son-in-Law Chris Spatola Dies at 47

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his family are dealing with tragedy, as his son-in-law Chris Spatola passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Spatola was married to Coach K’s daughter, Jaime, and they had three children. Spatola was born on Jan. 7, 1979, and was 47.

Spatola Had a Long History in College Basketball, Even Coaching at Duke

Many Duke fans probably remember Spatola, as he was part of Krzyzewski’s coaching staff. He served on the staff from 2007 to 2012, helping lead the Blue Devils to a 2010 national championship win over Butler.

Spatola also worked at ESPN as a college basketball analyst, doing live games and working at the studio update desk. ESPN PR released a statement on X Tuesday night about Spatola’s tragic passing.

“Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster. He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Spatola may be known for his work in college basketball, but one of the most important things he did was serve in the United States Army.

Spatola played college basketball at Army from 1998 to 2002, where he appeared in 111 games, averaging 34.7 minutes per game, 13.9 points, and 2.6 assists, and ranked fourth on Army’s all-time list for 3-pointers with 238.

“A graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, Spatola was a four-year starter on the basketball team,” Spatola’s website stated. “After graduating in 2002, Spatola became an officer in the United States Army. During his active time, he served as a Company Commander and was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance during a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

Spatola’s Colleagues Shared How Much He Meant to Them

Many ESPN analysts and hosts shared how much Spatola meant to them, including “College Gameday” host Rece Davis, who covers both football and basketball.

“Devastated to hear the news of the loss of Chris Spatola. Brilliant, funny, dedicated to his family, hoops, and his craft of coaching and broadcasting. My prayers are with his beautiful family. I’ll remember him like this-coming out of practice, fired up for a game. Davis wrote Tuesday on X.

College basketball reporter Andy Katz, who worked at ESPN, also shared how much Spatola meant to him.

“Just devastating news. So many of us in the sport worked with Chris at various media outlets. He was a great teammate on every broadcast. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved Chris.” Katz wrote on X.

CBS Sports college basketball expert Seth Davis had a heartfelt message for Spatola on X.

“I could not possibly come up with the words to describe how shocked and devastated I am to learn of Chris Spatola’s untimely passing,” Davis wrote. “It will never make sense or seem real. Chris was one of the all time great dudes. A terrific broadcaster but most of all a treasured friend who absolutely adored and doted on his family. A West Point grad who served our country with honor and bravery in Iraq. Please keep Chris’ family in your prayers. And hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. Life is way too short and so precious. May his memory be a blessing.”