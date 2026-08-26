Duke Champion Kyle Singler Calls Out Coach K in Alarming Videos

Former Duke star Kyle Singler directly accused Mike Krzyzewski of mistreating him and repeatedly pleaded with his former coach for help across three concerning new social media videos.

“Coach K has set me up,” Singler says in one of the videos. “Set me up, man.”

Singler, the Most Outstanding Player of Duke’s 2010 national championship run under Krzyzewski, makes a series of serious and sometimes difficult-to-follow allegations throughout the clips. He claims people have broken into his home, taken money and compromised his accounts, while repeatedly saying he feels unable to leave his residence.

The videos provide no evidence establishing those allegations as fact.

What they do make clear is whom Singler wants to hear his message.

“Coach, where you at?” Singler says. “Help my brother out. Thought we on the same team, man.”

Kyle Singler Says Coach K ‘Set Me Up’

Singler’s first video is centered largely on Krzyzewski, who coached him for all four of his seasons at Duke.

“I have no power. I have no house,” Singler says. “I’ve reached out to coach and everybody has turned the other way.”

Singler then alleges that his power has been cut off and that people have broken into his house, stolen money and ruined his life.

He returns to Krzyzewski moments later.

“Reached out to Coach K,” Singler says. “And all he did is sit me on the bench.”

It isn’t clear what Singler means by being put on the bench. Krzyzewski retired from coaching Duke following the 2021-22 season, more than a decade after Singler’s college career ended.

Neither Krzyzewski nor Duke appears to have publicly responded to Singler’s latest statements.

Singler Also Makes Accusation Involving Duke

The second video contains another direct appeal to his former coach and expands Singler’s claims to Duke.

Singler says he has experienced confrontations while living in Oklahoma and claims he feels unable to leave his home.

“Coach, I need your help,” he says. “Help, man. I’m stuck at my house and I can’t leave. I feel imprisoned.”

Singler later says his “life’s on the line” and alleges that people are breaking into his home and accounts and taking money.

He then invokes his former school.

“Duke’s all about it,” Singler says. “I got Duke again begging for my money. Everybody’s after my money, trying to kill me.”

Those are Singler’s allegations, and the videos do not establish that Duke, Krzyzewski or anyone affiliated with the university has engaged in the conduct he describes.

Singler concludes by again speaking directly to his former coach.

“Coach, you got again former player being mistreated and abused and you ain’t doing nothing, man,” he says. “Help out.”

Third Video Continues Singler’s Plea for Help

Singler continues the theme in a third clip, saying that his accounts are “hijacked and frozen” and claiming that people are watching his residence.

He again turns to the coach he addressed throughout the other videos.

“I need your help,” Singler says. “I’m locked in my house and I have no freedom anymore.”

Near the end, Singler says he has attempted to contact his former coach “many times” and accuses him of being “deflective” and leaving people behind.

“So, you got a player that’s been traded, baby,” Singler says.

It is unclear what Singler means by that remark. His professional basketball career ended years ago.

What Happened to Kyle Singler?

The new posts arrive after previous videos from Singler generated widespread concern within basketball.

In November 2024, Singler posted a video saying he had been mistreated and that he feared for his life. The Associated Press reported that the National Basketball Players Association subsequently contacted his family. Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond were among the current and former NBA players who publicly offered support.

“I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please,” Love wrote at the time, according to the AP.

Singler later encountered legal trouble in Oklahoma. In October 2025, he was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery in the presence of a child after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend, according to the Associated Press. Singler was released on bond after his arrest, the AP reported.

The latest three videos put his relationship with Duke back at the center of the story.

Singler wasn’t a peripheral player under Krzyzewski. He spent four seasons at Duke, helped deliver the 2010 national championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

That history makes his repeated appeals particularly striking now.

Across all three videos, amidst a collection of allegations and grievances, Singler repeatedly comes back to one request directed at the coach with whom he won college basketball’s biggest prize:

“Coach, I need your help.”