Billy Donovan Drops Secret 4-Word Motivation That Fueled Florida’s 2007 Title

The Florida Gators earned their first college basketball national titles under Billy Donovan as fans recall. Future NBA talents named Al Horford and Joakim Noah fueled those teams of the mid-2000s. Both even turned down millions of NBA dollars to return to Gainesville.

Yet no one knows the real story on how they came back. Or what truly persuaded them to give it one more run with the Gators.

The former head coach finally pulled back the curtain on the motivation behind running it back. Donovan revealed the true four-word motivation while speaking on “The OGs” podcast with Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem.

Florida Player Who Dropped 4-Word Motivation

Turns out it wasn’t just building a national championship dynasty as to why Horford and Noah returned.

Donovan revealed one person emerged as their inspiration to come back.

“The only reason they came back was because of Taurean Green. Taurean couldn’t go. He wasn’t going to get drafted,” Donovan explained to the Florida legends.

He then revealed the next words coming out of Noah and Horford’s mouth.

“‘No man left behind,’” Donovan recalled.

Florida Legend Likes ‘Sacrifice’ Made in That Moment

Eventually that became a theme for the 2007 Gators national title run. Creating one of college basketball’s most dominating teams ever put together featuring the pro talents Donovan had. The two-time national title winner Donovan dropped more context into the return of both stars.

“They felt like if they all left, Taurean would be left there unable to realize his dream,” Donovan said.

Granted, all three operated in a far different NCAA basketball realm. One without the words name, image likeness (NIL) all grouped together. And without the transfer portal rising as a need for every university, especially for current Florida head coach Todd Golden.

So this Florida icon wished he pulled something similar.

“Sacrifice is an easy word to say if you know what the outcome is going to be. If somebody says, ‘Sacrifice and you’ll win two championships,’ I’ll sacrifice all day,” Miller said. “But what happens when we sacrifice and lose? Then you start thinking, ‘I sacrificed for what?’ It takes a special person to believe in the sacrifice when you don’t know what the outcome will be.”

How Each Florida Legend Fared Afterward

Horford is still chugging along as a 40-year-old in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. He’s the owner of one NBA Finals title in 2024.

The forward landed in five NBA All-Star games in his career too, emerging as the most successful Gator from that run.

The 41-year-old Noah, though, rose to stardom too as a two-time NBA All-Star. Plus winning the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Green bounced around the league and even went overseas. Poland became his last professional stop with the Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski from 2020 to 2021. But he returned to his alma mater in later years, joining Golden’s staff as assistant coach of player development from 2023 to present.

This Florida team will enter the 2026-27 season aiming for a fourth-ever national title.