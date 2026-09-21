Former Gonzaga Star Graham Ike Gets Major NBA News

Graham Ike has turned a summer audition into a real NBA foothold.

The former Gonzaga star is signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints reported on September 21.

It is a significant step up from the Exhibit 10 deal Ike signed with Golden State after going undrafted in June.

And he gave the Warriors plenty of reason to make it.

Graham Ike Earned Warriors Deal After Summer League Run

Ike averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 block in 21.2 minutes over 10 Summer League games, helping Golden State win the Summer League championship in Las Vegas.

He had some of his best performances when the games carried more weight.

Ike finished with 15 points and nine rebounds against the New York Knicks as Golden State kept its playoff hopes alive, then produced 16 points and 11 rebounds in a semifinal win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That was a fairly convincing job interview.

“Winning basketball is at its highest level, especially early on in this summer league, just showing that I can win,” Ike told reporters in June, according to ClutchPoints.

Golden State apparently agreed.

Ike now joins LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons in the Warriors’ three two-way slots, according to multiple reports.

Two-Way Contract Changes Ike’s NBA Outlook

This is more than a technical rewrite of Ike’s original deal.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed NBA contract commonly used for training camp and G League purposes. Ike’s new two-way contract formally allows him to move between Golden State and its G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

NBA teams can carry as many as three two-way players in addition to their 15 standard contracts. Two-way players can be active for as many as 50 NBA regular-season games, giving Ike a direct path to NBA minutes if Golden State needs frontcourt depth.

The agreement runs for two seasons, according to both ClutchPoints and the San Francisco Chronicle.

For an undrafted player, that is meaningful security.

Ike had already entered the summer with a strong college résumé. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his final season at Gonzaga while shooting 56.3% from the field.

He was named the 2026 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and earned third-team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

None of it got him drafted.

Three months later, he has an NBA contract anyway.

Former Gonzaga Star Now Has a Chance to Stick

Ike’s path to regular NBA minutes is not wide open. Golden State has established frontcourt players ahead of him, meaning a substantial portion of his early work could come in Santa Cruz.

But that is also the point of the two-way system.

Ike does not have to win a permanent rotation job immediately. He has earned time to develop inside the Warriors’ organization while remaining available when Golden State needs another big body.

That is a considerably different position from the one he occupied on draft night.

Mark Few’s advice to Ike before Summer League was memorable: “Don’t tiptoe into a bar fight,” Ike recalled in June.

Ike apparently listened.

He entered Golden State’s summer roster without a guaranteed NBA place and left it with a two-year deal.