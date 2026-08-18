Former Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson Gets Bad News on NBA Future

Former Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson is looking for another NBA opportunity after the New Orleans Pelicans waived the 7-foot-1 center.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the move on August 18, writing that New Orleans released Dickinson from his two-way contract.

The decision comes only weeks after Dickinson returned to the Pelicans on another two-way deal, and despite an encouraging first professional season in the G League. New Orleans’ move coincides with the organization signing big man Malik Dia to a two-way contract, giving Dickinson an immediate roster obstacle as training camp approaches. The Pelicans’ official website listed the Dia signing Tuesday.

For Dickinson, the transaction puts his NBA future back in question a little more than a year after the former Kansas All-American went undrafted in 2025.

Hunter Dickinson Produced in G League Before Pelicans Waiver

Dickinson did plenty to demonstrate that he could produce below the NBA level.

The former Kansas and Michigan center averaged roughly 18 points and 11 rebounds per game with New Orleans’ G League affiliate during his rookie professional season. The NBA G League lists Dickinson at 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Scotto reported that Dickinson averaged 17.6 points on 59% shooting, including 39% from 3-point range, while adding 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season.

His NBA opportunity was much smaller.

Dickinson appeared in five games for New Orleans, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebound in 8.4 minutes per appearance. He shot 35.7% from the field.

That contrast helps explain the challenge Dickinson faces at the next stage of his career. His scoring touch, rebounding and size have translated well in the G League, but he still has to convince an NBA organization that he can defend and function consistently enough at NBA pace to earn a regular roster spot.

Being waived does not necessarily end that pursuit. Dickinson can now become available to another organization, and his G League production gives teams considerably more professional tape to evaluate than they had when he went undrafted last summer.

Dickinson Left Kansas as One of College Basketball’s Most Accomplished Big Men

Kansas fans know how productive Dickinson can be when an offense runs through him.

He spent his final two college seasons with Bill Self and the Jayhawks after beginning his career at Michigan. Dickinson averaged 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds during the 2024-25 season while earning first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-America honors.

His college résumé went much deeper than one season.

According to Kansas Athletics, Dickinson finished his five-year career with 2,800 points and 1,488 rebounds, becoming one of only three players in NCAA history to surpass 2,800 points and 1,400 rebounds. He was also a consensus second-team All-American at both Michigan and Kansas.

That track record made Dickinson one of the most accomplished players available after the 2025 NBA Draft, even though teams ultimately passed on selecting him. New Orleans quickly signed him to a two-way contract following the draft and gave him a second two-way deal this summer.

Now Dickinson will have to earn another chance elsewhere.

The encouraging part for the former Jayhawk is that his first professional season supplied evidence that his rebounding and interior scoring still work against professional competition. The harder question — and the one his next organization will have to answer — is whether that production can translate into a sustainable NBA role.

For the moment, Dickinson’s climb from Kansas standout to established NBA player has encountered its biggest setback yet.