Louisville’s Jackson Shelstead was trapped in the corner by St. John’s as the Cardinals tried to preserve a lead against the Red Storm.

Shelstead knew one thing: Louisville didn’t have a timeout.

That made it particularly weird when a referee blew his whistle to award Louisville a timeout.

It’s even weirder when you see video of the sequence in which Shelstead didn’t appear to call a timeout at all.

A bizarre officiating disaster was avoided when Louisville held on to win the game anyway, but let’s break it down.

Louisville Timeout Fiasco

There were less than 20 seconds left when Shelstead was trapped in the corner and the whistle blew to award Louisville a timeout.

But a timeout called with none available results in a technical foul and free throws for the other team — so as long as a player can remember there are none left, it’s a good idea not to call one.

Watching on the television broadcast wouldn’t have immediately revealed what happened, but Shelstead’s reaction made it seem like something was up. He looked befuddled and began waving his hand as if to try and review whether he had called a timeout or not.

A courtside angle shared later on social media showed no visible sign that Shelstead called timeout, and it showed how immediately perplexed he was.

Shelstead was also interviewed on ESPN and affirmed that he didn’t call a timeout.

The referees weren’t made available afterward for any kind of comments to a pool reporter, and so it’s not clear what really happened here.

A Deep Breath

While there was a lot of attention on the NFL on Thanksgiving, it would’ve been a bad ending to the day in college basketball if this odd call ended up costing Louisville this game.

Is there a scenario where the referee actually saw a timeout called somewhere? Sure. It’s also possible he simply made an honest mistake — which doesn’t help Louisville, but does happen.

But it’s definitely the kind of moment where those watching from afar are hoping that the outcome of the game doesn’t change based on a whistle that appeared to be a phantom call.