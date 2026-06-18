LSU, NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal Called out for ‘Slop’ Knicks Video

LSU basketball and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has softened his stance on the New York Knicks. The past Tigers star flipped from fierce critic to praising the Knicks ending their 53-year title dry spell.

But the four-time NBA Finals champ got criticized during the Knicks’ parade celebration. All after taking part in a “slop” Knicks hype video.

O’Neal, who never played for the Knicks, is rocking their gear in a rap song he helped release Wednesday evening alongside rapper Cory Gunz. Shaq immediately received mixed reviews for the reel that dropped across all social media platforms.

Because the video got called out for being AI “slop.”

Fans Bash Shaquille O’Neal’s Knicks Video

The two minute and 22 second rap video even features an AI version of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and even ESPN/ABC play-by-play commentator Mike Breen.

Shaq even dropped a “we the champs” line during the video while shouting out Knicks star big KAT, who played at O’Neal’s SEC rival Kentucky. He also said “look up in the blue sky, now it’s getting orange” to praise the Knicks’ main color.

Not everyone grooved to O’Neal’s rhymes, though. One fan posted a KAT shaking head gif in response. Another fan unleashed harsher criticism to O’Neal.

“Shaq talked s— about the knicks for years and now does this…everyone trying to monetize from the Knicks winning,” the fan posted.

Not Every fan Called out Shaquille O’Neal

Some fans chose to ride the victory wave Shaq helped create with this rap video. One fan laughed at the fact the Knicks got the LSU and NBA legend rapping about them.

Other fans saw it as Shaq apologizing for the constant “disrespect” he handed the franchise over the years. Not just as an analyst either. O’Neal angered Knick fans as a player during his illustrious career especially when he won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. Another fan accepted the video from the New Jersey born O’Neal.

But still, fans relentlessly clowned O’Neal for putting his touch on an AI themed video. Clearly die hard Knick fans only embrace whoever rode with their team through thick and thin. That population of fans clearly won’t type this song into their YouTube search or see if it’s available on Spotify.

Shaquille O’Neal Sends new Message to Knicks, Fans

The Tigers star from 1989-1992 sent more than an AI rap song to Knick fans, though.

He fired off this message in re-releasing the video during the morning of the Knicks’ victory parade.

“Enjoy the parade NYC. Congrats to the New York Knicks, you guys earned and deserve this moment,” O’Neal bluntly said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some fan reactions were still mixed between accepting his praise or calling him out. But O’Neal joins the millions shouting out the Knicks in a good way. He too realizes the importance of this championship.

New York endured five decades of struggling to win an NBA title. O’Neal became a part of Knicks fans misery with winning early 2000s crowns alongside former Knick Phil Jackson as his head coach. Now Knick fans bask in this long-awaited championship moment. But can decide if Shaq’s new Knick songs earns streams from them.