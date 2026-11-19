This was supposed to be one of those nights when Pryce Sandfort got to take an early trip to the bench and relax.

South Dakota didn’t quite let Nebraska have an easy finish, though.

The Coyotes didn’t score particularly well, but they also held the previously potent Cornhuskers offense to about 20 points below their season average, and so the whole night in Lincoln felt just a little more iffy than it should.

That led Sandfort to playing until there were only about two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

He didn’t get hurt or anything, so it ends up being mostly a footnote. But it’s a key thing to watch, because Sandfort is pivotal to Nebraska’s chances this season.

Pryce Sandfort Stats

Sandfort finally helped Nebraska put the game to rest with 3:18 left when he drilled a 3-pointer to go up 68-41. It had likely been safe to sub him out for a couple minutes, but the game had felt oddly close enough for a while that the Cornhuskers didn’t rush Sandfort out of the game.

They also likely felt like they couldn’t get Sandfort out too early.

Three of the Nebraska starters scored five points or fewer on a rough night overall.

Sandfort was his normal effective self. He had 22 points in 34 minutes. Sandfort shot 7-for-12 from the floor, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. He was also 4-for-4 at the foul line.

The veteran added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and just one turnover.

Braden Fager was the only other starter in double figures, with 15 points.

Nebraska Record, Schedule

Nebraska improved to 5-0 on the season with the victory.

They’ve got wins over Le Moyne, Providence, Linenwood, Boise State and now South Dakota.

Their toughest test of the season so far will come on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (12 noon Central). They head to Chicago for a neutral-site game against the Butler Bulldogs.