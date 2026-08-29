Bill Belichick Gets New Nickname From Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, Before CFB Season

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been by the North Carolina coach’s side despite things not going quite as planned on the field. From marquee sporting events to cheerleading competitions, it has been a busy offseason for Belichick and Hudson.

As North Carolina travels to Dublin to open the college football season against TCU, it would be a surprise if Hudson did not accompany her favorite coach to Ireland.

Hudson is known for traveling to North Carolina’s away games and also attending the Tar Heels’ home matchups. Months before the college football season began, Hudson took to Instagram to share a tongue-in-cheek message about Belichick.

“Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together 🤝🏻🩷🐎,” Hudson noted in the May 2, 2026, message while sharing photos of the couple walking at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby.

Hudson appears to be referencing the amount of public interest in the couple’s relationship. Belichick is 74 years old, while Hudson is 25.

There has been plenty of interest in the 49-year age difference between Belichick and his girlfriend. Yet, the couple appears happy heading into Belichick’s second college football season at North Carolina.

Here’s a look at Hudson’s social media post that went viral with more than 17,000 likes.



Here is what you need to know about Belichick and Hudson, including the North Carolina coach’s new nickname.

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Claims North Carolina Coach Is in His ‘WAG’ Era

Aside from watching the ponies at the Kentucky Derby, what has the couple been up to in recent months? Hudson joked that Belichick is in his “WAG” era while supporting his girlfriend as she competed at different cheerleader competitions.

WAG is a common slang word for “wives and girlfriends” of athletes. Belichick’s girlfriend has also previously competed in different pageants.

“Roses 🆙 for Bill the WAG 💍🌹🌹🌹👌🏻,” Hudson remarked in an April 26, Instagram post showing the legendary coach wearing the gear of her cheerleading team.

Jordon Hudson Has an $8 Million Real Estate Portfolio

Hudson is a woman with multiple interest. Belichick’s girlfriend can often be seen with the legendary coach before football games, but Hudson also has a career of her own.

Hudson has an $8 million real estate portfolio in the northeast, per The Athletic’s Brendan Marks.

“Start in the farthest northeastern corner of Maine, where traces of Hudson’s childhood can still be found among the aging lobster cages,” Marks wrote in a June 9, 2025, story titled, “Finding Jordon Hudson: What a New England road trip reveals about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend.”

“Head nearly five hours south — through one-stoplight towns, past countless roadside blueberry stands — until you hit Boston, where Hudson spent 1,000 hours studying cosmetology, and where she now owns multiple rental properties as part of a burgeoning $8 million real estate portfolio.”

Bill Belichick on Girlfriend: ‘She’s Been Very Helpful to Me’

During his NFL tenure, Belichick was largely known for being in a relationship with now ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday. People’s Natasha Dye reported that the former couple split in September 2022.

Amid backlash over Hudson’s perceived role at North Carolina, Belichick described his girlfriend as being “very helpful to me.”

“She’s been terrific through the whole process,” Belichick told “Good Morning America” during an August 2025, interview, per Fox Business. “She’s been very helpful to me.

“She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do,” Belichick added.

“I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”