Latest Steve Belichick News Furthers Cloud Looming Over North Carolina

Furthering the cloud of uncertainty and drama that’s constantly loomed over the North Carolina football program, Steve Belichick is not expected to be with the Tar Heels as they open their season on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

As first reported by On3 Sports and followed by others, Belichick, who serves as defensive coordinator under his father, Bill Belichick, will remain away from the team despite North Carolina kicking off the season in Week 0 against TCU. There’s also no known timetable for his return.

Belichick has been on an indefinite medical leave of since early August. While away, the Tar Heels’ defense has been in a collaborative effort by Bill Belichick and defensive line coach Bob Diaco. It’s believed Bill Belichick will handle the defensive play-calling duties with Steve Belichick unavailable.

In keeping up with his normal demeanor during press conference, Belichick refused to address his son’s absence and any impact it may have on game prep or the defense in general when talking with reporters earlier in the week.

Bill Belichick hired his son as his defensive coordinator at North Carolina in December, 2024. In his first season on the job in 2025, Steve Belichick’s defense proved to be a strength of a team that finished with a 4-8 (2-6, ACC) record. Despite the team’s struggles, Tar Heels’ defense was one of only two ACC schools to hold opponents to 21 pints or fewer in four consecutive games.

Prior to joining his father’s staff, Belichick was the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington in 2024 and worked under his dad with the New England Patriots, being part of five Super Bowl trips and three championship wins.

With Steve Belichick at home, North Carolina will kickoff the 2026 season at noon ET against TCU. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Heavy will continue to follow this developing story as more information comes to light.