Michael Malone Eyeing to Complete 2 Massive 5-Star Moves for North Carolina

North Carolina basketball enters an era of uncertainty for the first time since before Roy Williams arrived. Michael Malone crosses over from the NBA realm to UNC. First question on many fans and analyst’s minds are can Malone attract blue chip five-star talents.

Even predecessor Hubert Davis showed little trouble recruiting. After all, Davis landed Caleb Wilson as his last prized five-star find. Except Davis’ teams proved to underachieve and looked disorganized on multiple nights, especially against more superior foes.

Now Malone will aim to add another ring on his finger next to his 2023 one with the Denver Nuggets. Only this time he must turn to recruiting over free agency even in a college realm where universities can sign players to contracts.

Well, Tar Heel fans received some intriguing news Monday involving Malone’s pursuit of two five-star ballers.

North Carolina in the Mix for a Pair of 5-Stars

Jamie Shaw of Rivals dropped new intel involving some of the nation’s best 2027 talents who are still seeking a college home.

Shaw revealed that North Carolina is very much in the picture for two five-stars: Jordan Page out of IMG Academy and Yann Kamagate from St. Francis High in La Canada, California.

“UConn, North Carolina State, and UNC are schools I’m hearing the most right now with Page,” Shaw wrote in his insider report.

Other powers entered the mix too during the weekend of July 18.

“Tennessee, Kentucky, Arizona, and Houston were also among the programs courtside for Page this weekend,” Shaw added. “Things are moving along with the five-star, but they do not seem to be in any rush to make a decision. Watch to see which schools he sets visits with.”

Malone can score major points with fans if he gets the shooting guard to visit Chapel Hill.

Update on Rising 5-Star Center

Meanwhile, Malone needs a future big. Especially in the post Wilson era of North Carolina.

Kamagate doesn’t officially graduate until 2028. Shaw adds there’s speculation he’ll reclassify for the 2027 class. But is UNC the proverbial favorite among his list of suitors?

“I am told there is still a way to go with his recruitment, but one school a source did tell me to watch was Kansas,” Shaw said.

But this doesn’t rule out the Tar Heels.

“Kammagate has well over 20 offers and has not taken any official visits yet. Head coaches from Duke, UNC, Providence, Kentucky, Nebraska, and more were courtside at Adidas 3SSB watching Kamagate this weekend,” Shaw said, revealing Malone got a first-hand look at him.

Examining Michael Malone’s Recruiting Ability

Malone needed to move swiftly in building up his first UNC recruiting class.

So he answered in a big way by reeling in the following 2026 blue chippers: 5-star center Sayon Keita and four-star small forward Maximo Adams, the latter from national prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth. Adams also signed his letter of intent already.

Now fans will wonder if Malone’s aura can attract some of the biggest recruiting names on the basketball court. Tar Heel nation hopes to see glimpses of the Williams era out of Malone, including putting together dynamic championship rosters.