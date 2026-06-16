Prized St. John’s Addition Turns Heads with Historic NIL Shoe Deal

St. John’s basketball sparked new roundball energy in Queens, New York with its Sweet 16 run. The enthusiasm stretched to transfer portal season, with head coach Rick Pitino and company adding star Tounde Yessoufou from Baylor. Now Yessoufou signed a historic NIL deal that turned a lot of heads.

The incoming Red Storm guard is officially a Reebok athlete, making the announcement official Tuesday morning. Yessoufou’s deal comes with historical impact.

He’s now the first native born athlete from Benin to sign a major shoe company deal. But there’s more involving Yessoufou’s commitment to Reebok.

The longtime shoe giant signs its first current male college basketball athlete in the era of NIL ahead of the season. And arrives amid another high-profile deal Yessoufou made.

Tounde Yessoufou Turned Down NBA Millions

Yessoufou made previous headlines for agreeing to a reported $7 million contract and forgoing the NBA Draft. Although Yessoufou denied he transferred to the Big East champs for the money.

“I want to make one thing very clear: my decision to attend St. John’s has nothing to do with money. My decision was based on basketball, development, and winning,” Yessoufou posted on his social media accounts back on May 29.

Now he’s agreed to this head-turning deal and broke down the reasons with former NBA basketball player Jordan Richard.

“I’m always for people who see the potential first and want to be with you instead of people seeing it later on and trying to be a part of it,” Yessoufou explained. “I like being around people who see me for what I am right now.”

He also explained his shoe journey.

“I grew up somewhere where I was using old shoes. Now I’m in this position,” Yessoufou said.

Reebok Reemerging on Basketball Court

Reebok is renown for signing a young Shaquille O’Neal after leaving LSU. Plus are best known for outfitting another NBA legend in Allen Iverson. John Wall rose as the last prominent NBA athlete to sign with the company.

“Shaq” and “A.I.” emerged as the faces of Reebok during a period when the shoe company challenged Nike and Adidas. Former Washington Wizards star John Wall ranks as the last prominent Reebok athlete for basketball.

So now Reebok signs its first massive NIL move at the college level. Reebok did ink Darius Acuff to a deal, but that contract became official following his 2026 March Madness run with Arkansas.

Twist Involving Tounde Yessoufou Reebok Deal

Reebok released this statement involving landing the 20-year-old.

“A consensus five-star prospect and one of the top transfers in college basketball, Tounde is known for his explosive athleticism, physicality, and relentless competitive edge, representing the next generation of athletes pushing the game forward,” Reebok shared in a statement.

However there’s this potential plot twist. Adidas emblazons on St. John’s gameday and practice attire. The Big East university signed with the three stripes back in 2024. Fans will wonder if St. John’s is fine with Yessoufou wearing non-Adidas gear.

But what’s certain is fans inside Lou Carnesecca Arena and Madison Square Garden won’t care what shoes Yessoufou wears when he’s dunking on Villanova, Connecticut, etc.