No. 7 Texas Escapes Baylor Upset Bid in Nail-Biting Win

The Texas Longhorns narrowly escaped a 75-72 win over unranked Baylor. This was a game that was very back and forth throughout the whole game. Early on, it looked like Baylor could be headed towards a blowout upset win as they started off hot and jumped out to an early seven-point lead. Texas was able to make a run and get back into the game; the second half became a back-and-forth battle that the Longhorns ultimately won

Texas Longhorns Escape

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Isaiah Johnson #2 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after the game against the Baylor Bears at the Frost Bank Center on November 15, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Zach Del Bello/Getty Images)

The Longhorns started off the game a little slow and looked as if they were out of it. Early on, they trailed by seven, but then made a run, getting the fans into it. Before the first half ended, Texas made a run that saw them take the lead into halftime. The second half got really good, with both teams constantly tying the game and taking leads.

Isaiah Johnson led the way for the Longhorns with 26 points on 8/14; he hit all four of his three-point attempts and six of his eight free-throw attempts. Every time the Longhorns needed a bucket, he was there to provide one. Matas Vokietaitis added 14 points and 10 rebounds on 6/8 shooting. Baylor was struggling to keep him off the boards the whole game. Every time Baylor went on a run, Texas had an answer, ultimately leading to a three-point win.

Baylor Bears Almost Pulled Off the Upset

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Kayden Mingo #4 of the Baylor Bears reacts after making a shot during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at the Frost Bank Center on November 15, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Zach Del Bello/Getty Images)

Baylor came so close to pulling off the big upset. The Bears started off the game hitting four threes, and at one point it looked like they might pull away early. The game got sloppy in the middle of the first half, and that’s when Texas made a run to get closer. The Bears showed fight all game and played as if they were the ranked team. This was a game that showed Baylor may deserve to be ranked; they are not a normal unranked team.

Kayden Mingo led the Bears in points, rebounds, and assists. He finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 8/20 shooting and making four of his eleven three-point attempts. He played a good overall game despite his struggles shooting. Baylor as a team struggled to shoot the ball, going 24/66, which is just 36%. The Longhorns have good defense and made it hard on the Bears.

Takeaways From The Game

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Amari Evans #1 of the Texas Longhorns passes the ball against Kayden Mingo #4 of the Baylor Bears during the first half at the Frost Bank Center on November 15, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Zach Del Bello/Getty Images)

The biggest takeaway from this game is that Baylor might deserve to be ranked. They took on the No. 7-ranked team in a neutral site and almost took them down. Some parts of the game even looked like the better team. Another takeaway from this game is that the Longhorns are a really good team and deserve to be where they are ranked. They stayed composed and never got shaken even after Baylor jumped them at the start.

This was a very good game between two really good teams. Both teams showed a lot of fight and made statements in this game. Texas showed that they deserved to be ranked high, and Baylor showed that they deserved to be ranked. Both teams had struggles, and both had amazing plays; this was a good game by two Texas schools.