The No. 4 UCLA Bruins have overcome a lot this season under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines on the road, UCLA remained undefeated and found itself in a slugfest late into the fourth quarter. The Bruins managed to tie the game at 10 apiece and force overtime.

Yet, on the very first play of overtime, UCLA lost quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to what appeared to be a serious injury that forced him to leave the field on a cart.

That led to third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava entering the game. UCLA had already lost his brother, Nico, who started earlier in the season, to a season-ending injury.

After a defensive battle that saw both teams trade field goals through the first two overtime periods, Michigan eventually won 18-16 to hand UCLA its first loss of the season

Michigan upsets #4 UCLA 18-16 in triple OT, ending the Bruins perfect season at 10-0. In the last 5 seasons Michigan is 4-1 vs teams that were 10-0 or better! All other FBS teams have 10 such wins total in that time🤯🤯 They have a better win pct vs 10-0 teams (.800) in that span than in all other games (.770) — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 22, 2026

Chesney Makes Strong Statement After Loss

Following his first career loss as UCLA’s head coach, Chesney made a strong statement about how proud he was of his team and the way the Bruins continued to fight.

“The message in the locker room was nobody hang your head. You played a really good team & you battled,” Chesney said postgame. “And we came up a little short… and it ultimately is a game of inches and you’re going to watch multiple plays out there that could’ve gone either way and really could’ve went in our favor and they just didn’t. So those are just some things that are tough to deal with but at the same point we just have to keep getting better.

“When you have your opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it against a really good defense like that,” he added. “And we just didn’t do it.”

Bob Chesney on UCLA’s loss at Michigan: “The message in the locker room was nobody hang your head. You played a really good team & you battled… When you have your opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it against a really good defense like that. And we just didn’t do it.” https://t.co/3UDwFXMq1O — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 22, 2026

Looking at UCLA

The Bruins are now in a tough spot entering the final week of the regular season as they prepare for a rivalry game against the No. 18 USC Trojans.

Unless Dieffenbach’s injury turns out to be less serious than it appeared and he can return, UCLA will have to move forward with Iamaleava. He doesn’t have much experience and now faces what will likely be the toughest stretch of the Bruins’ season.

If UCLA can find a way to beat USC, the Bruins will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and move one step closer to the College Football Playoff in the weeks that follow.