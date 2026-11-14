UCLA, Michigan St. Share Top Billing in Top Tier of BIG10

We’re still 10 days out from college basketball’s “Feast Week” which traditionally wraps around Thanksgiving. But that doesn’t mean there are no tasty treats to be consumed short-term heading into the third week of the 2026-27 season.

On Tuesday night, fifth-ranked Michigan State travels to No. 11 Tennessee and No. 3 Illinois visits Duke, ranked No. 2 before this week’s loss to MSU.

ESPN’s weekly Power Rankings are up and six BIG10 teams are shown including UCLA, which boasts an opening-night win over Arizona.

“The biggest risers since our pre-season rankings are Kansas and UCLA, both of which have notable early-season wins,” writes Jeff Borzello. “The Jayhawks added former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn and then blew out Kentucky at the Champions Classic in Chicago, while the Bruins knocked off Arizona and have a legitimate burgeoning star in freshman Nikola Kusturica.”

MSU in Top Tier of National Championship Contenders

Borzello has Michigan State squarely in the top tier of national championship contenders with a 3-0 start including that signature victory over Duke earlier this week. Other BIG10 teams Joining UCLA and MSU in his top 25 are Illinois, Southern Cal, defending national champion Michigan and Nebraska.

Things are jumping in Westwood these days with both UCLA’s football and basketball teams riding high. On the gridiron, UCLA is presently leading the BIG10 standings by a full game over reigning national champion Indiana and faces off with Illinois tonight.

On the court, head coach Mick Cronin may be headed into his best season since the 2022-23 team won 31 games. The week ahead shows Long Beach State and Cal State-Fullerton on the schedule for the Bruins (3-0), whose next big test should come Dec. 5 against Gonzaga.

For Michigan State, now 3-0, redshirt junior point guard Jeremy Fears was the feature story in Tuesday night’s win over Duke. But sophomore forward Jordan Scott provided a stellar sidebar. He had nine rebounds, six blocked shots and two steals to go with his five points.

Spartans, Illinois Facing Big Road Tests Next Week

The Spartans get a home game with Northern Iowa on Friday night before traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., to meet the Volunteers on Tuesday. Dates with 19th-ranked Arkansas (Nov. 26) and No. 14 Gonzaga (Dec. 19) are looming on the MSU schedule.

Illinois (2-1) is fighting through a rash of early-season injuries and was beaten by Texas Tech, 84-78, on Tuesday night. Upcoming home games against Sam Houston State and Eastern Illinois are sandwiched around next Tuesday’s matchup with Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For Southern Cal (3-0), the early-season schedule is peppered with mid-major competition including upcoming games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Louisiana. Business will pick up Thanksgiving weekend with games against South Carolina and Utah State.

Defending national champion Michigan (2-1) will carry first-year head coach Mike Boynton through the balance of November with a string of unranked opponents. That includes William & Mary, Villanova and Creighton. After last week’s loss to U Conn, the next big test for the Wolverines comes Dec. 5 against Louisville.

Like Michigan, Nebraska (3-0) has a manageable schedule through the remainder of the month including games with Boise State, South Dakota and Butler. In fact, the Cornhuskers don’t have a ranked opponent on their schedule until facing No. 5 Michigan State on Jan. 2 in Lincoln.