Lionel Messi ‘Convinced’ By Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona Plan

Lionel Messi is “already convinced” by new manager Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona plan and the way the team have been preparing for matches on the training ground.

The Catalan giants have started the season strongly with two wins from two La Liga games under their new coach, scoring seven goals along the way and keeping two clean sheets.

According to Gabriel Sans at Mundo Deportivo, Messi has been “delighted” with the team’s physical preparation under Koeman and new fitness coach Albert Roca.

Messi has already seen the results of Barcelona’s new training regime paying off, as his team now “presses from the first minute and arrives with gasoline to spare at the end.”

Barcelona’s improved physical state was in evidence in Thursday’s win over Celta Vigo at a wet and windy Balaidos. The Catalan giants picked up their first win at the ground since 2015 despite playing with 10 men for over half the match. They also scored a stoppage-time goal to seal an impressive 3-0 victory.

Messi has now “overcome his initial suspicion” regarding Koeman’s appointment and showed it with his inspirational performance against Celta, according to Sans

Koeman Praises Messi

The Barcelona captain’s display against Celta certainly did not go unnoticed by his manager. Koeman praised the Argentine for his performance and the attitude he’s shown since the Dutch coach replaced Quique Setien as manager.

“From day one Leo has trained really well and he’s played well. He’s given the maximum for the club, for the team, and for his team-mates. And I can’t complain not even one day about him. “What he showed the other day at Celta as captain, when he took on the weight to help the team, the defenders. When there’s one less player on the pitch it’s important to have a forward who can keep hold of the ball and I think there can be no argument about his quality. “He’s always been the best player in the world and now the feeling I get from him is that he gives 100 per cent every day and he’s deserves to be captain of this team.”

Messi has made his unhappiness at Barcelona clear in the past year or so, speaking out against the club on a number of occasions and asking to leave in August. It’s still not clear if he will stay after his contract expires next summer, but the early signs under Koeman suggest his frustrations may be easing.

