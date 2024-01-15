Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gets Honest on Video of Him Being Bullied by Chiefs DB

His season may have ended in heartbreak, but Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to maintain a sense of humor about his embarrassing viral moment from Saturday’s loss.

The Dolphins were knocked out of the playoffs with a 26-7 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13, with Hills struggling against Chiefs defensive back and former teammate L’Jarius Sneed. In one now-viral video, Sneed was seem jamming Hill at the line of scrimmage, pushing the All-Pro wide receiver to the ground and not letting him advance into his route.

On Monday morning, Hill took to social media to offer a hilarious response to the clip.

“Jammed my ahh to Cancun,” Hill wrote on X, picking up on a popular taunt about sending a team to Cancun for vacation after bouncing them out of the playoffs.

Hill had already shared some praise for the Chiefs’ aggressive defense, as well as some words of advice for his teammates after their late-season collapse.

Tyreek Hill: ‘They Got Physical Corners’

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s loss, Hill shared some praise for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the aggressive approach they took against Miami’s receiving corps.

“They did a good job of getting hands on us at the line of scrimmage,” Hill said, via The Kansas City Star. “Spags (Coach Spagnuolo), he does a good job of telling his corners to not worry about anything over the top because they have safety help over the top, and DBs get hands on those fast guys. They do a great job of that.”

Jammed my ahh to Cancun 😂 https://t.co/ZQP8i3QWMp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 15, 2024

Hill specifically called out Sneed, giving him credit for a physical performance.

“They got physical corners who do a good job of playing to their technique and playing sound,” Hill siad. “(L’Jarius) Sneed, (Trent) McDuffie, all of those guys do a great job over there. So shoutout to those guys.”

The Chiefs were able to hold the once-formidable Dolphins offense to just 264 total yards, with a big chunk coming on a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Taovailoa to receiver Hill.

The Chiefs largely shut down Hill. Outside of his long touchdown catch, the former Chiefs receiver had just four receptions for a total of nine yards.

Dolphins Receiver Offers Advice to Teammates

The loss in the wild-card round brought an abrupt end to a season that once held great promise for the Dolphins. They had a three-game division lead with five games to play, but went 2-3 over that stretch while the Buffalo Bills reeled off five straight wins, taking the division crown with a Week 18 win over the Dolphins.

Instead of a home game in Miami, the Dolphins had to travel to frigid Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champions, where they were handed a resouding loss. Hill had a message to teammates after Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs, advising them to remember the feeling of being bounced out of the playoffs so early and use that as motivation.

“The message (this offseason) is simple. Whenever you’re working out, take this loss with you,” Hill said, via Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques on X. “Remember this feeling.”