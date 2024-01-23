Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Shoots Down Report He Filed for Divorce

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is taking on a report that he filed for divorce from his wife, insisting there is no truth to the story and saying the pair are “happily married.”

Hill responded to the January 23 report from the Sun-Sentinel that claimed he had filed for divorce from wife Keeta Vaccaro just two months after the pair were married. The report claimed that court records from Broward County showed the divorce filing.

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

Hill took to X to respond to a post from the Sun-Sentinel, insisting there was no truth to the report.

“boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!!” Hill wrote. “We are happily married and gone stay that way”

Report Claims Divorce Filing Came This Week

The Sun-Sentinel report claimed the divorce petition was filed on Monday by the wide receiver’s family law attorney, who is based out of Fort Lauderdale. The attorney had no comment on the issue, the report added.

The report added that it has been a trying time for the couple, who saw their mansion in Southwest Ranches catch on fire earlier this month. No one was injured in the incident.