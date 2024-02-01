Dolphins Turn Heads With Interview for Don Shula’s Grandson

The Miami Dolphins haven’t been back to a Super Bowl since Don Shula left as head coach. Shula won’t be returning to the sidelines for anything more than an ovation from the crowd, but the Dolphins could have a different Shula on their coaching staff in 2024.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on February 1 that Miami is interviewing one of Shula’s grandsons, Chris Shula, as a candidate for defensive coordinator.

Not only is Chris the grandson of the winningest head coach in NFL history, he’s also served on Sean McVay’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams for seven years.

“Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Rams, most recently as pass rush coordinator/linebackers coach,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

The news of the interview received quite a reaction on social media.

“So they think because his last name is Shula he’ll save them lol,” Him Duncan wrote on X.

Dolphins Interviewing Chris Shula for Defensive Coordinator Opening

Shula is a potential attractive coaching assistant not just because of his name. He served as pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach for the Rams last season.

In 2022, he also filled multiple rolls on offense and defense for Los Angeles. That season, he coached defensive backs and served as the pass game coordinator.

With Shula as a defensive position coach, the Rams have made the most of what little draft resources they’ve had. Los Angeles hasn’t drafted a defensive player before the third round since 2019.

Yet, the Rams finished with respectable defensive statistics the past two seasons since winning the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles defense was strongest against the run in 2023, ending the season ranked 12th in rushing yards allowed.

Shula began his tenure with the Rams as assistant linebackers coach in McVay’s first season during 2017. After two years in that role, he was the team’s outside linebackers coach from 2019-20.

When the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2020-21, Shula coached the linebackers.

Prior to joining Los Angeles in 2017, he was the defensive quality control coach for the then San Diego Chargers from 2015-16.

Social Media Reacts to Dolphins Interviewing Don Shula Grandson

Him Duncan admitted to joking about the Dolphins turning to Shula’s grandson as a savior. That was after a few other X users defended the Rams assistant.

“Nothing to do with helping make a 3rd round rookie a top 20 edge as a rookie this season,” Jordan J MacGeever posted on X.

Another user, though, weren’t so convinced Shula should be rising the NFL coaching ranks.

“Nepotism is so real,” Chris wrote on X.

That tweet caused another fan to defend the Rams assistant.

“Sure, nepotism is an angle, but Chris has been getting pretty good results out of his unit despite not being given much at all in terms of personnel,” Long John Schneider wrote on X. “Lot of late draft picks overachieving.”

Another user didn’t target Shula, but the NFL with a joke about every team wanting a hire a Rams assistant.

“The water boy for the Rams is still available if anyone wants the last person associated with McVay,” posted Dave Cashman.

The Dolphins are interviewing defensive coordinator candidates after departing with Vic Fangio. He served as the team’s defensive coordinator for one season.

Fangio has already landed a new job as Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator.