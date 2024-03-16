Hi, Subscriber

Seattle Seahawks Signing Former Dolphins Defensive Captain

The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Miami Dolphins captain and linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year, $7 million deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Baker, 27 years old, finished the 2023 season with 78 tackles and 1.5 sacks, the fewest amount in both categories since 2019. Baker has had 100-plus tackle seasons in three of his six seasons and more than three sacks in four of the six.

The former Dolphins captain was expected to sign with a different team and does that with a Seahawks defense that’s historically been one of the best in football.

After signing three linebackers in free agency, it was clear Baker would have to find a new team.

