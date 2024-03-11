San Francisco 49ers Predicted to Sign Dolphins Guard

The Miami Dolphins didn’t come to an agreement in the season with offensive lineman Robert Hunt. A surprise to many, but an indication that Hunt could have a huge contract waiting for him in free agency. Ranked as a top 30 free agent by both PFF and ESPN, Hunt’s clearly respected around the league and should land in a favorable spot. PFF and ESPN both predict the San Francisco 49ers will land the former Dolphins guard.

After losing in the Super Bowl, the 49ers are an intriguing landing spot for free agents. Hunt would be an upgrade at the position, play for a winning team, and have a chance to make even more money than he likely would with the Dolphins, who have no cap space. Brad Spielberger of PFF had the following about Hunt.

“It came as a bit of a surprise that Hunt was not the young Dolphins offensive lineman agreeing to terms on an extension before the season concluded, but it could also be a signal that he knows he can command a strong contract on the open market with a large sample size of good play.

“At 6 foot 6 and 335 pounds, Hunt got his NFL start at tackle, lining up on either side in his rookie season and holding up admirably. He found a home for the past three seasons at right guard and was a great fit in the team’s zone rushing attack under head coach Mike McDaniel.”

Losing Hunt Would Hurt the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line performed much better than expected coming into the year. They allowed just 1.8 sacks per game, the fourth-best in football.

With the way the Dolphins play, making sure the ball gets out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s hand as quickly as possible, they were able to limit sacks. Hunt was a big part of that type of offense succeeding, especially the run game.

Miami had the third most rushing touchdowns with 1.5 per game.

The San Francisco 49ers did a good job of protecting Brock Purdy, allowing the fifth-fewest sacks per game. However, adding offensive line help is always a key priority for contending teams, so it’s unsurprising to see the 49ers linked to him.

Matt Brown of ESPN also predicted Hunt will land with the 49ers.

“The 49ers can upgrade at the right guard position with Hunt, who in Miami showed he has the ability to win in pass protection and the skill set to block in multiple run schemes. That’s a fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense, which needs help on the offensive line; San Francisco was 20th in pass block win rate last season (55.6%).”

Robert Hunt Contract Prediction

With the Miami Dolphins having the second least amount of cap space, it’s tough for them to re-sign anyone. The San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-fewest but could restructure contracts and get more creative than the Dolphins.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that Hunt could command a $16 million deal, likely pricing the Dolphins out of a reunion.

“Yup, good money will be spent on guards this offseason,” Fowler wrote. “So many teams need them and have targeted the position, and Detroit’s Jonah Jackson, Miami’s Robert Hunt, New England’s Mike Onwenu and the Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin Dotson are among the top options. Don’t be surprised if some or all from this group command $16 million or more.”