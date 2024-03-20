Former Dolphins Safety Reveals Reasoning for Joining Steelers

Former Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. It was yet another defensive player the Dolphins lost, among the many others in the early stages of free agency. While the Dolphins have seen players leave, they’ve also added high-end replacements in free agency.

Elliott posted 82 tackles and one interception for the Dolphins in 2023. He earned a 72.6 grade by PFF, above average for his position. For $6 million, the Steelers got themselves a player who can make things happen. In his introductory press conference, he revealed why he wanted to play for the Steelers.

New #Steelers safety Deshon Elliott was asked what made him come to Pittsburgh… Instantly points at the logo. Love it. pic.twitter.com/nVfL374EQk — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 19, 2024

“That logo. This is championship football, this is a culture, this is real smash mouth, real gritty, cold weather game football. Why else would you not want to play here? Growing up, watching Troy Polamalu play, the Steel Curtain, like this is real football. I’m excited to be here.”

Elliott’s explanation of why he wants to play with the Steelers should have their fans excited about what he can bring to the table. He clearly has respect for an organization that’s found much success in the past decade.

What Elliott Will Bring to the Steelers

Elliott has familiarity with the AFC North, spending the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

The AFC North is regarded as one of the top divisions in football and much of that is due to the way they play. The Ravens, Steelers, and Cleveland Browns all play hard-nosed defensive-minded football, which is perfect for Elliott.

In the 2023 season, he allowed 501 yards, the second most of his career. When he was with the Ravens, he allowed below 350 in every season.

Pairing him with All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick should see him play some of the best football of his career. Factor in the other players on the defense, including the addition of Patrick Queen, and Elliott should find success with many talented defensive players around him.

According to Dale Lolley of the Steelers, Elliott is open to doing whatever he needs to do to help the team.

“I’m open to whoever they want me to be a part of the defense and be productive and by any way possible that I can,” Elliott said.

The Dolphins Replaced Elliott With Jordan Poyer

The Miami Dolphins replaced Elliott with Jordan Poyer, adding a player who should be an upgrade at the position.

Poyer, similar to Elliott, is expected for his new opportunity. When he finalized his signing in Miami, the Dolphins’ official X account posted a video of a message he had for the fans.

“Fins fans, what’s up it’s your boy Jordan Poyer out here, man,” the veteran DB began. Continuing: “I’m here. I’m home. Got the palm trees in the back, man. I could cry, man. This is beautiful.”

For many Dolphins fans, they feel the same way Poyer does. The former All-Pro posted 100 tackles, the most he’s had in the past three seasons. It was the fourth time in his long NFL career that he posted over 100 tackles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their guy in Elliott, but the Dolphins might’ve upgraded with the impressive addition of Poyer.