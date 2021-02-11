Ex-Heat Star Selling $3.5 Million ‘Kobe-Inspired’ Mansion

Amar’e Stoudemire may have only played one season for the Miami Heat but he calls the South Florida area home. He grew up in Lake Wales and earned Florida Mr. Basketball honors in 2002. Now he’s migrating north after taking a full-time job as an assistant player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

Stoudemire ranks 120th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (15,994) following a brilliant 15-year career. The six-time All-Star played for the Heat, Suns, Knicks, Mavericks — plus a one-year stop in the Israeli Basketball Premier League — before calling it quits in 2017. He averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game in the NBA.

He left on semi-bad terms with the Heat who used him sparingly off the bench during the 2015-16 campaign. Miami went with a small lineup that year and it rubbed Stoudemire the wrong way.

Amar'e Stoudemire not happy about his playing time this season. Wasn't that part of the deal coming in? "That was not a part of the deal.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) May 15, 2016

“Dr. (James) Naismith created the game to be an inside-out game,” Stoudemire told the Miami Herald. “It’s going to always matter. It’s how the game has always been played.”

Stoudemire Mansion Selling for $3.5 Million

The 38-year-old coach has put his Broward County mansion up for sale and trying to fetch $3.5 million for the 7,360-square-foot, four-bedroom home. It sits on 2.3 acres in the gated community of Landmark Ranch Estates in Southwest Ranches, per the Miami Herald, and includes a 1,300 square foot guest house. He originally paid $3.7 million for the home in 2011.

Stoudemire’s abode is well-known in celebrity circles — one of his neighbors is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — and Architectural Digest profiled it in 2017 when his wife, Alexis, called it “a sanctuary for us to get away from everything.”

NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire looks to score $3.5 million for Florida mansion https://t.co/ipy3IfPReq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 11, 2021

The mansion features a nine-car garage, chef’s kitchen, movie theater, and pool with waterfall. It also comes with custom-made furniture like 48-inch-deep sofas (10 inches bigger than normal), designed by Lori Halprin who was referred to them by Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa. The doorways are 10-feet tall, with ultra-high ceilings. Here’s how Halprin explained her interior design touches to Architectural Digest:

“I understand their lifestyle and know what they’re looking for,” Halprin said in 2017. “Often it’s the first time they’ve fit in a bed they didn’t dangle off, or sit in a sofa that actually accommodated their tall frame. I know how to make it comfortable for the rest of the family, too.”

Steve Nash Reunion in Brooklyn

Stoudemire was hired by the Brooklyn Nets back in October to focus on player development under new head coach Steve Nash. Stoudemire and Nash were long-time teammates with the Phoenix Suns for eight seasons. He had no prior coaching experience, but the trust level and familiarity between the two made the six-time All-Star an interesting candidate.

Amar’e Stoudemire is joining Steve Nash’s coaching staff in Brooklyn as an assistant coach, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/WDDMCGhT7a — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2020

There is a feeling that he’ll be elevated to a different role in the future, one more involved with Xs and Os. For now, Stoudemire is happy to be helping shape the future of the game he loves — just don’t call him coach. He doesn’t like that.

“I just never liked the title Coach,” Stoudemire told the New York Times. “There’s not a lot of swagger that comes with that title. I’m still not quite there yet. I’m still very young, and I like to feel young.”

