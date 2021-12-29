Miami Heat Steal Spurs G Leaguer to (Hopefully) Avoid Postponement

The newest requirement for getting called up to the NBA might be a car title. The Miami Heat are signing center Aric Holman of the G League’s Austin Spurs to push their active roster to eight players.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Holman’s 10-day hardship deal. The main reason the Heat plucked him away from the San Antonio Spurs is driving distance. Austin is a mere 80 miles from San Antonio, or 1 hour and 17 minutes by car. The Spurs (14-19) host the Heat (22-13) on Wednesday, December 29 in San Antonio. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pounder is averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks per game in the G League this season. Holman went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2019 before getting inked by Boston. He saw action for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League, then latched on with the Austin Spurs. He is 24 years old.

The Miami Heat are signing C Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. His best attribute today? Driving distance. He's on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

Holman was loosely compared to seven-time champion Robert Horry (via Jon Rothstein) due to his versatility and three-point shooting. He shot 42.9% from deep as a senior at Mississippi State.

“I would say my versatility just because I can do a little bit of everything,” Holman told HoopsHype about his strengths in 2019. “I can switch and guard smaller defenders, I can shoot the three. I can put it on the floor and whatever role that the coach tells me I have to do, I know that I can adapt and make the best out of it.”

Aric Holman (@AricHolman) is having himself a nice season for Mississippi State. 60.7TS%, 43.1% from 3 on 4 attempts per game, and 4.6OBPM, 6.8DPBM. Nice shooter, solid handle for a 4 (but needs tightening), good defender, and a solid rebounder. pic.twitter.com/A9hSbOPCvW — Spencer (@SKPearlman) January 23, 2019

Heat-Spurs Game in Jeopardy of Postponement

The Holman signing was supposed to curb any talk of postponing the Heat-Spurs game on Wednesday night. Not so fast. According to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the Heat and NBA are engaged in “ongoing talks” to determine the best course of action. Postponement is still an option. And the Heat have been given clearance from the league to take any three players they want from the Austin Spurs.

Here's where Heat-Spurs stands: NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs. Heat also have injury concerns with Garrett (wrist), Robinson (chest, I believe, from early foul Tuesday). Talks ongoing. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 29, 2021

Miami has six players in COVID-19 protocols: Zylan Cheatham, Gabe Vincent, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Udonis Haslem, Kyle Lowry. The team is also down Jimmy Butler (ankle), KZ Okpala (wrist), Markieff Morris (neck), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Victor Oladipo (quadriceps). Additionally, Marcus Garrett is dealing with a wrist injury and Duncan Robinson has a chest issue (via Ira Winderman).

#MIAvsSAS UPDATE: Zylan Cheatham, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent have all entered health and safety protocols and have been ruled out of tonight's game. Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Markieff Morris (neck) have also been ruled out. KZ Okpala (wrist) is listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 29, 2021

Erik Spoelstra Voices Support for Typhoon Odette Victims

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has partnered with the PLD Smart Foundation to raise awareness for those families affected by Typhoon Odette in The Philippines. The natural disaster killed 400 people while leaving thousands homeless when it struck the island on December 16.

Spoelstra, who is half Filipino, posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday where he calls on everyone to do their part. The Philippines are in dire need of relief donations to help them rebuild and for displaced families simply to get back to some sense of normal.

Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat joins the PLDT Smart Foundation Inc. in helping our brothers affected by Typhoon Odette. You can send your donations through our PayMaya QR code or through BDO Bank Transfer:

Banco De Oro

PLDT-Smart Foundation Inc.

00-5310-01388-2 pic.twitter.com/CJGe2WzWZR — SBP (@officialSBPinc) December 29, 2021

“Hi, this is Erik Spoelstra, head coach of the Miami Heat,” Spoelstra said in the video. “Our hearts go out to the families affected by typhoon Odette. I’m reaching out to our fans because we need your help in supporting our Filipino friends. Every little bit helps, any amount gifted or a relief operations across the country. Thank you for supporting our efforts to rebuild communities that need it the most.”