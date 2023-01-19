Heat Had Trade for $125 Million Star Rejected as Stock Plummets: Sources

Over the last month or so, trade rumors have began to build around the Miami Heat. Miami, now the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, didn’t get off to an ideal start to the season after last year’s first place finish. They’ve dealt with a widespread amount of injuries, leaving them sitting in the middle of the pack. There have been numerous reports that the Heat have been working to improve their roster ahead of the February 9 Trade Deadline.

The most recent report came from Heavy Sports’ own Sean Deveney. Deveney detailed the specifics of Miami’s trade market efforts, explaining that the team’s top priority is to land frontcourt player.

“They had discussions with Atlanta about John Collins that have since gone dormant, a deal that would potentially send Duncan Robinson and (Caleb) Martin to the Hawks (perhaps with a protected draft pick),” he wrote.

If that was the deal, then it makes sense that Atlanta rejected it. Back on January 9 Heavy reported that Atlanta’s asking price for Collins was steep.

“What you are seeing with Collins now is that the Hawks want him to be treated like an All-Star, they want a big-time return for Collins—not quite like the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell trades, but something in that neighborhood,” an anonymous Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy Sports.

On the January 18 edition of NBA Countdown, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski provided an update on Collins’ trade value.

“John Collins has been at the center of their trade talks… Starting next year, still owed another $25 million a year, $75 million over the next three years,” Woj said. “I think that’s been a hindrance in the trade market. There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset the money… Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump.”

Orlando Robinson Could be Perfect Backup for Heat

If the Heat aren’t able to swing a deal before the trade deadline, they’ll still be able to feel as if they made an upgrade. Rookie-center Orlando Robinson has stepped into the backup role quite nicely.

Robinson has been solid in his 18 appearances for the Heat this season, playing 15.1 minutes each game. He’s averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field.

In a January 19 article for the Sun Sentinel, Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman answered a fan-submitted question about the 22-year-old being the perfect backup to Bam Adebayo.

“He is (the perfect backup) in the sense that he does not try to do too much, never forces shots, defers to the perimeter scorers, and is completely comfortable solely doing the grunt work,” Winderman wrote.

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Snubbed in All-Star Vote

Adebayo has been great this season, regardless if it’s been Robinson or Dewayne Dedmon backing him up.

He has appeared in 41 of the team’s 46 games, playing 35.1 minutes each time. The 25-year-old is averaging career-high’s in both points per game, at 21.5, and rebounds per game at 10.1 while shooting 54% from the field.

Despite the career-year he’s piecing together, Adebayo was not amongst the top-10 vote-getters for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

The top-five vote-getters in the third #NBAAllStar fan voting returns: LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Steph Curry

Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/hr8KMfZ7PQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 19, 2023

The only member of the Heat that cracked the top-10 at his position was Jimmy Butler.