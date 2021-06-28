‘Keep an Eye’ on Heat Star Recruiting Bradley Beal to Miami, Analyst Says

Miami Heat‘s roster will look drastically different next season, as only five players are contractually guaranteed to return, and after an embarrassing showing in the playoffs, it seems clear they need to obtain another big name to play alongside the core duo that is Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Adding intrigue to the busy offseason, the fact that Adebayo, who turns 24 in July, accepted the oppurtunity to play with Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a famed breeding ground of recruitment in the NBA community.

While Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman noted that “much of the Olympic lore of super teams coming together because of previous Olympic experience is overstated,” Heat fans should “keep an eye on the chemisty between Bam and Bradley Beal. There already is a relationship there.”

Obtaining Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who finished this past season averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, would be a dream come true for the Heat.

Winderman wrote, “Bam Adebayo’s personality certainly lends itself to such recruiting. His postgame jersey swaps are further evidence of the respect he has established across the league in a relatively short period. And his selfless play lends itself to creating opportunities for others.”

Beal wouldn’t come cheap. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is due $34.5 million next season and holds a $37.3 player option for the 2022-23 season. As for Adebayo, over the next four seasons, he’s due $28.1 million, $30.3 million, $32.6 million, and $34.8 million.

Figuring Out a Trade Deal for Beal Between Miami and Washington Remains Extremely Complicated

Bam Adebayo has been named to the Second Team NBA All-Defense. pic.twitter.com/DktewpYmuV — Cats Coverage 😼 (@CatsCoverage_) June 14, 2021

If Beal decides he wants out of Washington and wants to land in Miami, figuring out a trade for which the Wizards would accept remains a challenge for the Heat. Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson surmised that Adebayo would have to be included in such a deal, which would sabotage his recruiting methods.

“An offer of Adebayo and a wing player would be competitive, but even if the Heat was willing to include Adebayo in a proposal (which is highly questionable), including [Tyler] Herro as well would seem too rich an offer for a player a year from potential free agency,” Jackson wrote of a hypothetical trade.

“If Adebayo isn’t in a proposal, the Heat’s chances of acquiring Beal via trade would be minimal,” Jackson continued. “The best package Miami could offer would be [Duncan] Robinson, Herro, [Precious] Achiuwa and No. 1 picks in 2025 and 2027 (if the Heat and OKC unlock the 2023 pick due the Thunder)… other teams could top that.”

Heat’s Head Coach Erik Spoelsta Can Also Help Recruit Beal to Miami

Possibly increasing Miami’s odds to obtain Beal, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra announced will be heading to Las Vegas to help coach the Olympic squad alongside the great Gregg Popovich.

While Spoelstra, 50, will not be accompanying Team USA to Tokyo, while training the Select Team in Las Vegas, he’ll have ample time to possibly lure the Wizards star to Miami.

