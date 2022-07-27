Bam Adebayo Makes Bold Prediction Amid Trade Rumors

The Miami Heat have been one of the most active teams in trade discussions this postseason. The team is looking to add another star to take some of the load off of Jimmy Butler and help push them over the championship hump. Miami has been involved in the trade pursuit of Kevin Durant as well as Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. So far, there has been no traction in Durant trades, and one of the things holding the deal back is Miami’s hesitancy to include Bam Adebayo in any trade discussions.

Adebayo averaged a double-double last season with 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He anchors the paint for the Heat but also has the ability to defend the perimeter at an impressive rate as well. Because of his athleticism and defense and the upside that goes along with that, it makes sense why the Heat are hesitant to include Bam in any trade discussions. The latest with Adebayo came from a report from Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who reported that the Heat are ‘disinclined’ to include Bam in their offers.

The Heat remain interested in getting a Durant deal done but do not believe the Nets are interested in trading him due to their high asking price. With that considered, Heat fans can likely expect Bam Adebayo back in a Heat uniform next season, which is a good sign after a recent bold prediction he made.

Bam Adebayo Issues Bold Statement

Adebayo, for two years in a row, has finished fourth in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting. This year he had 13 first-place votes, and 42 of the 100 media voters had him on their three-person ballot. Next year the All-Star forward not only expects to be in the running for the DPOY award, he expects to win it. In fact, he guaranteed he would win it this week to a group of youth campers.

“I should have won it the last two years, and I will win it this year,” Adebayo exclaimed at a Heat youth clinic at Hard Rock Stadium via Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinal.

The Heat look to continue the trend of having an elite defense in their upcoming season, and Adebayo as well as Jimmy Butler, are anchors for that. Will this be the year that he gets the recognition from the voters that he feels that he deserves?

Heat Have Not Offered Bam in any Trade Offers

Earlier in July, it was reported that the Heat brass are split on the decision to trade Adebayo. Ira Winderman reported on July 22, that the “Heat have discussed internally the idea of jettisoning the star center, but “at least one influential member of the organization has shot down the notion.”

Andrew Chiang and Barry Jackson continued their reporting to state that while Miami remains in pursuit of Durant, that Bam has not been in any of their offers to the Brooklyn Nets.

“Though the Nets would have interest in Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, the Heat has not included Adebayo in offers for Durant and appears disinclined to do so,” Jackson and Chiang wrote.