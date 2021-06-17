Miami Heat Star Loses $32 Million Following NBA Awards Snub

While no one is worried about Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo‘s financial security, the All-Star signed a $163 million max contract extension in November 2020. However, that deal could’ve been worth $195.6 million.

If Adebayo was able to secure NBA’s most coveted award, being named as the league’s 2020-21 MVP, he would’ve received a $32 million bonus. Yowch.

Despite a less than stellar performance during the playoffs, Adebayo was still dominant during the regular season, averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Without winning MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or being named to the All-NBA First Team, Adebayo’s five-year contract extension remains locked in at $163 million.

Bam’s potential payouts (at the current $112.4M salary cap projection for 2021-22): ◾️ Min Payout (25%): $28.1M ($163.0M total)

◾️ DPOY (27.5%): $30.9M ($179.3M total)

◾️ 1st Team All-NBA (28.5%): $32.0M ($185.8M total)

◾️ MVP (30%): $33.7M ($195.6M total) — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) November 29, 2020

Miami pushed hard for Adebayo to win Defensive Player of the Year but ultimately lost that honor to Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert. Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic won this season’s MVP Award, and as for the recently announced All-NBA team selections, Adebayo not only missed out on being named to the First Team, he was snubbed from being assigned to any of the All-NBA teams.

Adebayo, who turns 24 in July, still has plenty of time to earn himself some hardware, and despite losing his bonuses, over the next four seasons, he’s due $28.1 million, $30.3 million, $32.6 million, and $34.8 million. Not bad for the young Kentucky alum.

Adebayo knows it, too. On May 20, after the DPOY Award winner was announced, he simply tweeted, “Haha.”

Bleacher Report Says Adebayo’s ‘Future Is Bright & Will Be for Years to Come’

In Bleacher Report‘s “Next-Gen NBA: Grading Playoffs’ Top 23-and-Under Stars so Far,” reporter Mo Dakhil gave Adebayo a C+ — but the less than average grade came with a major caveat.

While Adebayo’s lack of aggression on the court has been called out by NBA analysts and even his own teammates, Dakhil said it would be a big “mistake” to “jump off the Adebayo bandwagon.” The 6-foot-9 center “has all the talent to be a building block for the Heat.”

“In the bubble playoffs, Adebayo averaged 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and shot 56.4 percent from the field,” Dakhil wrote. “This season the numbers dipped a bit, averaging 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 45.6%. In the regular season, he was the most consistent player for the Heat… while shooting 57% from the field.”

As for the lackluster playoff run, “The Heat ran into a buzzsaw with the Bucks, but Adebayo’s future is bright and will be for years to come.”

No Miami Heat Player was Named to the All-NBA First Team

The All-NBA First Team this year included Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Jokic, and Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

The players named to All-NBA Second Team were Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Lakers’ LeBron James, Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Suns’ Chris Paul, and Knicks’ Julius Randle.

Heat star Jimmy Butler was the only Miami player named to the All-NBA Third Team, standing out from the pack with a total of seven First Team votes, while the other players selected earned zero: Wizards’ Bradley Beal, Gobert, Clippers’ Paul George, and Nets’ Kyrie Irving.

