Heat All-Star Not Impressed by Miami’s Free Agency Moves

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was on the other side of the world competing with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when his team underwent a full restructure.

While the 24-year-old returned to America with a gold medal around his neck, he also came home to a drastically different Heat team. Following an incredibly busy week of free agency moves, Miami secured a total of 13 players for the 2021-22 NBA season.

While Adebayo was out of town, Miami added Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, and P.J. Tucker, while Nemanja Bjelica, Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, Trevor Ariza, Kenrick Nunn, and Andre Iguodala are all on new teams.





Adebayo was asked about the Heat’s new roster while visiting Miami’s summer league in Las Vegas on Sunday, and he was not entirely impressed. “It’s gonna take who we just got plus more,” Adebayo said, as tweeted by Five Reasons Sports Network’s Brady Hawk.

Reactions to Adebayo’s statement were mixed. While the Kentucky alum’s lowkey response could be taken as a knock at the franchise, he’s likely touching on the fact that there’s still a lot of work to be done. and Adebayo is ready to get started.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Adebayo said of rejoining his revamped team, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. “I feel like we’re going to be a veteran squad. You got a lot of vets out there, so it’s going to be fun and exciting.”

Adebayo’s Comments Closely Mirror Lowry’s Statement on the Heat’s New Roster

Lowry signed his three-year $85 million contract on August 6, and despite his age, is expected to be a dominant offensive force. The 35-year-old remains one of the top point guards in the entire league. Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

Like Adebayo, Lowry, after inking his deal in Miami, acknowledged that the team now has to figure out a way to make everything gel on the court.

“On paper it looks great,” Lowry said of the Heat’s new roster. “But you have to put the work in on the floor.”

“I don’t ever try to say, ‘Oh, we can do this and we can do that.’ At the end of the day, you still gotta go out there and lace them up and go out there and do your job,” Lowry continued. “Play defense, score, put the ball in the hole. It looks good, but you have to find a way to put it together. If you don’t find a way to put it together, it don’t mean jack.”

Adebayo Is Pumped Robinson Got the Bag

When Adebayo was asked about the record-breaking $90 million contract given to Robinson and the four-year $181.6 million extension for Butler, he was all smiles.

“I’m glad they took care of Duncan. Jimmy got all that money already,” Adebayo said with a laugh. “I’m glad they took care of my man, Duncan.”

Adebayo is also getting the bag as his $163 million contract extension kicks in with the 2021-22 season. Over the next four seasons, he’s due $28.1 million, $30.3 million, $32.6 million, and $34.8 million.

