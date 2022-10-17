Bam Adebayo Sends Strong Message About the Future of Heat Culture

Udonis Haslem made the decision to return for his 20th NBA season with the Miami Heat this summer. His return was a priority for not only the franchise but Haslem himself. Haslem carries the title of being the bearer of Heat Culture and for the last few seasons, has been looking for someone to pass the torch to. Recently, the next in line has been named by Haslem and it’s Bam Adebayo.

“I want to pass the torch to Bam [Adebayo] as the next bearer of the culture,” Haslem told ESPN’s, Israel Gutierrez. “I want to continue to mold and help Jimmy be the champion that he deserves to be. And I just want to leave this locker room headed in the right direction.”

Recently, Haslem added to this statement in a conversation with Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, revealing the timeline of the possible passing of the torch.

“He can have it now. It’s time for him,” Haslem said. “It’s time for him. We’ve had these conversations about physically, vocally, emotionally. I think it’s time for him.”

Bam Adebayo on Heat Culture

Adebayo talked to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald as well and gave Haslem credit for helping him develop into a leader during his time in Miami.

“I’ve had so many emotional conversations with him,” Adebayo said. “Because it’s like, when I first got here I wasn’t the guy to be like: ‘You got to do this. I need you here.’ I was kind of get in where you fit in. As my years went on, he’s made me get out of my comfort zone. He has made me be more vocal.”

Adebayo also noted that Haslem has also helped him realize times he should speak up in huddles by staring at him. Adebayo is getting one of the most hands-on masterclasses on leadership from one of the league’s greatest leaders.

“It’s getting to a point where your teammates need to hear your voice,” Adebayo said. “I feel like having those kind of conversations over and over and over to this point has made it where my teammates when they hear me, they listen.”

How does Adebayo feel about being the next in line to hold the title as the bearer of Heat Culture? He spoke to Chiang about that honor as well.

“But I’ve had so many emotional conversations with that man about this. This is his last season, so he’s got to pass it to somebody. I feel like it’s a blessing for him to trust me to lead this team and organization, and keep being the holder of the culture.”

Bam Adebayo Challenged Offensively This Season

Not only is Adebayo being challenged to be the next leader of this Heat team, he’s also been challenged to be more aggressive offensively by his teammates.

“We know he knows we want him to score more; we want him to be aggressive. He can do it, and he’s going to — He always is and always will be the engine, the key part on both ends of the floor. So we’re going where Bam takes us,” Jimmy Butler said at Heat Media Day.

https://youtu.be/W2Hn4-yRtU4

Adebayo mentioned his goal offensively and plans to increase his shot attempts per game from 15 to 18 shots in this upcoming season.

“I’m going to try to get it up this year,” said Adebayo. “I feel like we’re a lot better team when I’m scoring the basketball.”

Adebayo looked up to that challenge this preseason and impressed early on with his aggressiveness offensively. It will be interesting to see how that continues as the season tips off on Wednesday, October 19, against the Chicago Bulls.