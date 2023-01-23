Bam Adebayo & Tyler Herro Sound Off On Kyle Lowry After Gutsy Heat Win

The Miami Heat were able to grind out a bounce-back win when they hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on January 22. Miami’s 100-96 victory was their fifth in the last seven games. They now sit alone in the sixth seed, after the New York Knicks fell to the Toronto Raptors 125-116.

Heat guard Kyle Lowry helped propel his team to the win with 17 points and 4 steals. During the fourth quarter, Lowry scored 9 of those points in a row.

His teammate Bam Adebayo gushed over his clutch performance after the game.

“You could just see his life grow. I know that sounds crazy but, as a basketball player when you get nine straight, it’s one of those things where we call that a heat check… It’s just one of those things where the basket looks like the ocean,” Adebayo told the media via Bally Sports Sun: Heat.

Bam Adebayo postgame press conference covers the end of the game, the Heat defense, Kyle Lowry and more 🔊@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/ln1DoDv53k — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 23, 2023

The Heat center pieced together a solid performance of his own, scoring 18 points and grabbing 9 rebounds on 7-12 shooting.

Tyler Herro Chimes In On Heat Teammate Lowry

Adebayo wasn’t the only Heat player who had praise for Lowry after his clutch performance. Miami guard Tyler Herro also spoke on the 36-year-old’s gutsy fourth quarter.

“I thought it was good to see,” said Herro via Bally Sports Sun: Heat. “You know Kyle, he can do that anytime that he really wants… He’s a seasoned vet, he’s closed many games, a lot of big games, and right now he’s just choosing to differ to me, Bam, and Jimmy (Butler), but there’s plenty of opportunities in front of us where he’ll be able to be aggressive and he knows, and we all know that he can do that and he’s capable of that still.”

Tyler Herro speaks after the HEAT victory against the Pelicans as the Heat have won 5 of their last 7@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/H1gT2mniKF — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 22, 2023

Herro finished the game against the Pelicans as his team’s leading scorer with 26 points. The 23-year-old also grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 4 assists to go along with his scoring.

Teams Continue To Reject Duncan Robinson Trade Offers From Heat

The victory over New Orleans marks Miami’s 14th win in their last 21 games. A strong stretch like that is the type of thing that gives Pat Riley and the front office something to think about.

If the Heat were able to bring in a solid player ahead of the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline, then they could be right back up amongst the league’s contending teams.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Miami has already been trying to do so.