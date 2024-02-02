Heat Could Trade Tyler Herro for $160 Million Wing: ‘Makes Sense’

Despite making a big move to trade for guard Terry Rozier, the Miami Heat may not be done.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic thinks a Jerami Grant-Tyler Herro swap, while unlikely, remains a possibility. Big move or small, Weiss believes looking for a wing would be the most paramount action for Miami to take before the trade deadline hits.

“If Miami makes a move, it seems like a big wing is the main priority,” Weiss wrote on January 24, adding:

“Jerami Grant is the one guy who makes sense, as he has a similar contract to Herro and can bring comparable scoring and shooting efficiency while filling that defensive side need. Having a logjam of young guards they can develop instead of a wing in his prime seems like the move for a Portland team descending deep into a rebuild. But Herro has so much more room to grow, and it doesn’t seem worth losing that upside.”

How Likely Is a Jerami Grant – Heat Trade?

JERAMI GRANT FORCES OT IN HOUSTON 😳 pic.twitter.com/uavmeT4PlZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 25, 2024

A Herro-for-Grant swap would be highly unlikely. The two players are on similar deals — Grant signed a five-year, $160 million contract ($32 million per season average) with the Blazers in the summer of 2023 while Herro inked a four-year, $120 million extension ($30 million per season) in fall of 2022.

That’s not to say Grant wouldn’t be a solid addition to the Heat roster. Known for his clutch shots and stellar defense, there’s no doubt Grant would be a defensive upgrade over Herro.

Their offensive output is very similar; Grant has started 43 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season and is averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in over 33 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 wing is shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range.

In 29 games this season, Herro is netting 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, averaging 34 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 43.3% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

The primary difference in the two is age. Grant turns 30 in March, while Herro just turned 24 in January. If it’s not Grant the Heat pursue, it may be in the market for a few other players.

Dorian Finney-Smith & Royce O’Neale Also Mentioned as Trade Options for Heat

NBA Trade Predictions: Betting Odds Reveal Potential Moves via @gambling_com Dorian Finney-Smith • Brooklyn Nets +150

• Miami Heat +200

• Dallas Mavericks +450 “If a team is looking to secure Finney-Smith, we like the Heat to get involved. Miami showed its intent of… pic.twitter.com/1zxW6YOchN — Dru (@dru_star) January 30, 2024

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is another name that oddsmakers and analysts have mentioned as a possibility for the Heat.

“If you’re going to make it through the East, you have to deal with the size Boston, Philly and Milwaukee have on the perimeter. Playing smaller guards like Herro and Rozier together can be dangerous when teams start mismatch hunting,” The Athletic’s William Guillory noted, adding: “Along with everyone else in playoff contention, I’m sure they’ll be putting in phone calls to Brooklyn for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale.”

Finney-Smith, like Grant, is 30, but his contract is much more affordable at just under $14 million per year. The Nets veteran is also less productive than Grant, averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.8 minutes a game. Still, if the Heat want to add a player with size on an affordable deal, Finney-Smith is a more likely trade target.