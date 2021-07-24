Bradley Beal to Miami, ‘Has to Make Decision Before the Draft,’ B/R

The Miami Heat have been linked to Wizards star Bradley Beal for the better part of the year, and it’s clear that they need to add a third big name to play alongside the core duo that is Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to be a force in the Eastern Conference next year.

Beal, however, would need to request a trade out of Washington in order to take his talents to South Beach, and the 28-year-old guard has never come close to hinting that he would like to play elsewhere… that is, until now.

A source close to Beal told Bleacher Report‘s Jake Fischer on July 24, “He knows he has to make a decision before the draft.”

Fischer wrote, “For the past year, people familiar with Beal’s dedicated relationship to the Wizards have consistently rebuffed the notion he had interest in playing elsewhere. Yet a second source close to Beal, when contacted by B/R, confirmed the situation is now fluid.”

An assistant manager told Bleacher Report, “Beal’s the guy right now. The one guy that could be available, that could help you win the whole thing.” With the window closing on Butler’s prime years, winning now is exactly what the Heat are looking to do.

As for why it’s believed Beal will make a decision prior to the NBA draft on July 29, “Coming to a decision before the draft allows Beal and Washington the most flexibility in securing a trade that benefits both player and team,” Fischer wrote.

Another high-ranking official told Bleacher Report, “It’s just so much easier to make a deal when you know what the draft picks are, as opposed to future picks.”

Obtaining Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who finished this past season averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, would be a dream come true for the Heat.

After the Wizards were eliminated by the Sixers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Beal said of trade rumors, “I guess it’s going to increase a lot more this year with me going into the last year of my deal, but for me, I’m just relaxing, resting my body, and we’ll evaluate all that when summer comes.”

Erik Spoelstra & Adebayo Could’ve Started Recruiting Beal to Miami During Team USA Practice

While Beal ultimately had to be removed from Team USA due to health and safety protocols, while training with Olympic Men’s Basketball Team in Las Vegas, he had plenty of time to hang out with his close friend, Adebayo, and Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra, who was coaching the Select Team.

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman noted that “much of the Olympic lore of super teams coming together because of previous Olympic experience is overstated,” but that Heat fans should “keep an eye on the chemisty between Bam and Bradley Beal. There already is a relationship there.”

Winderman wrote, “Bam Adebayo’s personality certainly lends itself to such recruiting. His postgame jersey swaps are further evidence of the respect he has established across the league in a relatively short period. And his selfless play lends itself to creating opportunities for others.”

Beal wouldn’t come cheap. The due $34.5 million next season and holds a $37.3 player option for the 2022-23 season. As for Adebayo, over the next four seasons, he’s due $28.1 million, $30.3 million, $32.6 million, and $34.8 million.

Without Current Picks to Trade, the Heat Can Offer Up a Package Centered Around Tyler Herro

In order to acquire the former No. 3 overall pick, Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz proposed the “perfect” blockbuster trade centered around Tyler Herro.

Swartz said of Beal, “The 27-year-old finished second in the NBA in scoring this season (31.3 points per game) to go along with his 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals… The threat of him leaving in free agency next year may finally convince the Wizards to trade their star player, with the Heat able to offer a package based around Herro, Precious Achiuwa and future draft picks.”

