Blockbuster Trade Could Reunite Heat With Former Player on Buyout Market

The latest blockbuster trade in the NBA could ultimately benefit the Miami Heat in a big way.

As reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant and TJ Warren.

Woj later tweeted that Brooklyn is planning on shopping Crowder, who has been mentioned as a target for the Heat on multiple occasions. There may be another way for Miami to secure his services without giving up any players of its own, though.

The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today's 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Heat Have Been Busy Leading Up to Trade Deadline

Miami has been predominantly sellers in the trade market so far. The Heat just dealt backup center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs and they’ve also been trying to unload their aging point guard.

Per Heavy’s NBA insider Sean Deveney, the “Heat have been unable to find any team—they were rejected by Brooklyn, Dallas and Minnesota—willing to take on point guard Kyle Lowry.”

Deveney also noted that “the Heat would love to find a late taker as the deadline approaches,” adding Miami has been actively shopping three-point specialist Duncan Robinson.

“To move either Robinson or Lowry, the Heat would need to package at least one future-first rounder, and a deal would cost them a good young player, too—rookie Nikola Jovic has gotten interest from the rebuilding set, and free-agent-to-be Max Strus has also been discussed,” Deveney wrote, before discussing the possibility of the Heat adding Crowder or Kelly Olynyk.

While a trade is still possible, it’s also just as likely Crowder’s contract gets bought out by the Nets.

With Jae Crowder part of the Suns' trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 9, 2023

Nets Will Try to Trade Crowder, But a Buyout Is Possible

Prior to the Durant trade, Deveney posited Caleb Martin could be involved in a swap with Phoenix.

“The Heat’s top trade chip, Caleb Martin, is on a team-friendly contract and even as the Heat consider reunion trades with Jae Crowder or Kelly Olynyk, there are some who don’t think giving up Martin would be worth either one of those players,” Deveney wrote. “Martin is 6-foot-5 and not a natural power forward, the position the Heat are desperate to fill, but he is 27 and moving him for an older guy (Crowder is 32, Olynyk is 31) could be a regrettable mistake.”

Crowder heading to Brooklyn changes things, though. The 32-year-old forward is in the final year of the three-year, $29,162,700 fully guaranteed deal, and if the Nets don’t find a taker for him on the trade market, a buyout should be next.

If and when he hits the buyout market, other teams will be able to negotiate a new deal with Crowder, as his previous salary will have already been negotiated and paid. That means Miami could get him far cheaper than it could in a trade.

Crowder is scoring 9.4 points, while also hauling in 5.3 rebounds and dishing out 1.9 assists in 28.1 minutes a game (stats via Basketball Reference) so far this season. Miami could use another power forward who could also serve as a starter, and if he hits the buyout market, he’d be a no-brainer. Stay tuned.