Only 5 Miami Heat Players Guaranteed to Return Next Season

It’s only been a few days since Miami Heat were swept in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, but it’s never too early to start thinking about next season.

While the Heat don’t have a pick in this year’s draft, they will have an estimated $25 million in cap space to play with in free agency over the summer. And with just five roster members guaranteed to return next season, the franchise is in the market for a substantial rerack.

With the following players locked in, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Precious Achiuwa, Tyler Herro, and KZ Okpala, Miami will look to build a stronger starting five and more powerful second unit.

The following Heat players may not remain in South Beach next season: Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Trevor Ariza, Max Strus, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, and Dewayne Dedmon.

As a franchise, the Heat haven’t been swept in the first round of the playoffs since 2007. After being eliminated by the Chicago Bulls, Miami’s team president Pat Riley didn’t waste any time cleaning house. The Heat quickly said goodbye to James Posey, Gary Payton, Michael Doleac, Jason Kapono, Shaquille O’Neal, and Antoine Walker.

Riley will not hesitate to restructure following such a disappointing season, especially after coming within with two games of winning the title last year.

Duncan Robinson Spoke Out on His Impending Free Agency Moves

As for who stays and who goes, the decision will ultimately come down to money, especially when it comes to sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who’s expected to receive offers capping at $80 million.

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported, “The Heat already have Jimmy Butler on the books for $36 million next season and Bam Adebayo for $28 million, meaning a sizable Robinson deal could have luxury-tax consequences next season and then salary-cap implications going forward.”

Robinson told the media on May 31 that he was just starting to think about the moves he can make as a restricted free agent, which means Miami has the chance to match any outside offer he receives.

“I’m just trying to get all the information possible, so I can make the best decision possible,” Robinson said. “First and foremost, the fit, a place where I can really feel comfortable. Winning is obviously a priority for me, as well. And then, of course, it’s also a business and there’s an opportunity to make money to take care of people that I love the most.”

Duncan Robinson: “I’m a strong believer for sure that my best basketball is still ahead of me.” “It starts really in the offseason and coming back a different player next year.” “My biggest takeaway is that there’s a lot of growth to be made.”#5RSN pic.twitter.com/EI9A5cKX9K — alex (@tropicalblanket) May 31, 2021

“Any place that can offer all of those is a destination that I would be excited about,” Robinson continued. “Obviously, I’ve had an incredible experience here, love this organization for many different reasons. So, we’ll see.”

