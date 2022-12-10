Heat Trade Target Cam Reddish Denies Knicks Trade Request Rumors

On December 7, the Miami Heat were again linked to the young New York Knicks prospect Cam Reddish. The Knicks acquired Reddish in January 2022, but he has again fallen out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season. Ian Begley reported that should the Knicks look to part ways with Reddish, the Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks would all be interested in the New York swingman.

Early reports said that Reddish and his representatives were working with Knicks officials to help facilitate a trade for him to land somewhere new, but Reddish has since denied the reports.

“I haven’t requested any trades. I have not,” Reddish said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post, after the Knicks’ 113-89 win over the Hawks on December 7. “Y’all seem to know more than me, for real. I don’t know what y’all talking about, but I haven’t requested no trade, nothing like that.”

Why the Knicks Would Trade Cam Reddish

Reddish was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and has struggled to find his spot in NBA lineups. Reddish has shown flashes, including a couple of 30-point performances in December of 2021, which is a reason he has a number of potential suitors if the Knicks should move him to make room for other developing players.

Reddish has fallen out of New York’s rotation largely due to the rise of Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride, who have recently played heavy minutes for Thibodeau. Reddish isn’t the only one whose spot in the rotation has now been under question.

“The new rotation adds uncertainty to the immediate futures of Rose, Reddish and Evan Fournier,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote.” You’ll certainly hear all three players amid trade rumors over the next few weeks. There was a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday that stated Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks on a trade. Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.”

Previous Reports Linking Reddish to Miami

December isn’t the first time that Ian Begley has linked the Heat to having interest in Cam Reddish. In a July episode of NBA Insider Jake Fischer’s’ Please Don’t Aggregate This‘ podcast, Begley shared that the Knicks were likely listening to proposals about Reddish and that the Heat have been among teams that have called.

“I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls that they get,” Begley shared. “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically.”

That call came before the start of this NBA season and before Reddish had fallen out of the Knicks rotation and likely future plans. Could falling out of the rotation help open the door for the Knicks to get a deal done, and could Reddish help turn around the Heat’s season? They’d certainly welcome his scoring.