Heat Linked to $163 Million 4-Time All-Star in Trade Rumors

The latest name to get mentioned as a possible trade acquisition for the Miami Heat is one of the most intriguing names yet: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

On the December 18 episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoops Collective podcast, NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that the Heat and “at least two other teams” could emerge as potential trade partners.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton also mentioned the Heat as likely suitors for the four-time All-Star, should he become available via trade.

“Right now, Mitchell would clearly be the biggest star available for trade, accelerating the bidding war among teams that could reasonably expect to extend or re-sign him. In particular, the Nets, Knicks and Heat fit that group,” Pelton wrote on December 19.

Would the Cavs be willing to trade the All-NBA second-team selection, though?

Recent Slew of Cavs Injuries Has Sparked Trade Rumors

"His value is very high, but their ability to trade him and maintain or improve their status in the NBA will be a challenge," – @WindhorstESPN on Donovan Mitchell. Do you think the Cavs should entertain trading Mitchell right now? pic.twitter.com/nkGG19uHVl — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 19, 2023

The Cavs have had two key starters, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, go down with injuries that will keep them each out at least a month; likely longer. Garland is expected to miss at least a month with a broken jaw, and Mobley will likely be out 6-8 weeks — potentially longer — while he recovers from knee surgery.

The Cavs are 15-12 at the time of publication, as are the Heat. If Cleveland can manage to keep finding ways to win with Garland and Mobley out, trading Mitchell surely won’t happen. But if the Cavaliers find their season falling apart without them, a trade is far more likely.

It’s easy to see why Miami is getting mentioned as a potential top suitor. Mitchell has three years remaining on his five-year, $163 million contract. He has a base salary of $32.6 million this season and just under $35 million in 2024-25, with a player option following the year after that.

“Mitchell’s modest salary for a star ($33.2 million) means it’s unlikely another team will have to cobble together multiple contracts to match. Miami has Tyler Herro ($27 million) and Kyle Lowry ($29.7 million) in that range, New York nearly gets there with Evan Fournier’s $18.9 million salary and Brooklyn could use either Spencer Dinwiddie ($20.4 million) or Ben Simmons ($37.9 million) as the centerpiece,” Pelton noted, adding:

“Depending on the construction, it might be easier to trade with these teams now because Dinwiddie and Lowry have expiring contracts, while Fournier’s deal is effectively expiring because his $19 million base salary for 2024-25 is a team option.”

Heat Have Been Linked to Possible Donovan Mitchell Trade Before

Donovan Mitchell gets the and-1 call off the WILD shot 😲pic.twitter.com/uVQsGhI5lq — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) March 18, 2023

Prior to getting traded to Cleveland in September of 2022, Mitchell had listed the Heat as one of his top three preferred destinations, according to The Athletic. If Cleveland does listen to offers from other teams — and that’s still a big if — Miami would likely still be a desired landing spot.

In 22 games so far this season, Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36.5 minutes.

The last time Miami saw Mitchell up close was when the Heat played the Cavs on December 8. Mitchell led all scorers in that game with 27 points. He also had game-highs in rebounds (13) and assists (6) in a 111-99 Cleveland victory.

It’s all talk at this point, but the Caves and Mitchell will be interesting to monitor over the coming months.