Duncan Robinson Identified as Trade Target for Eastern Conference Rival

Recently, Duncan Robinson has had a string of impressive games, and it could be right at the right time. Ever since the Miami Heat shelled out a 5-year $90 million deal to the undrafted forward, he has digressed and last year in the playoffs, even fell out of the Heat’s rotation entirely. So far, in the 2022-23 NBA season, Robinson has averaged his lowest minutes per game since his rookie year with 17.6 minutes per game. He’s also struggling from what earned him his contract and shooting a meager 30.2 percent from three point range.

Eastern Conference Rival Interested in Duncan Robinson Trade?

Robinson has been rumored in a number of trades so far this season. Most teams have been hesitant to take on his contract, and he remains in South Beach. However, recently an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that one Eastern Conference team could target Duncan Robinson in a trade this season.

When asked about what how the Chicago Bulls look to address their issues, the executive noted it’s unlikely for Chicago to seek big man help but identified the Heat’s sharpshooting forward Duncan Robinson.

“I don’t know if they would get another big guy, with (Andre) Drummond there, but finding a way to make a deal for Richaun Holmes in Sacramento might be a way to give them some rim protection. The problem is, it is a tough fit with their salary structure, making the match, I don’t think you’d give up a Coby White for a guy riding pine in Sacramento.

I think they’d do well with a volume 3-point shooter, a Buddy Hield or Luke Kennard or even Duncan Robinson, if they could figure out a way to make that deal. But again, the contracts are not really there for that kind of deal,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

Robinson Seeking Year of Self Improvement

Prior to the start of this season, Robinson himself shared that some real honest conversations and feedback have changed his perspective and changed his approach heading into the season.

“Just try to take a step back and maintain some perspective,” Robinson said to the Miami Herald earlier this offseason at an event to promote SIQ Basketball, maker of the first FIBA-approved smart basketball. “I think that time initially after the season, it’s important to take a step back and reflect and not get emotional or reactionary to whatever. Be able to remove yourself a little bit and just look at it from a very objective standpoint of what needs to happen moving forward. I feel like I’m capable of doing that, but I also have people in my corner that can really help me with that because that’s a huge part of it. Sitting and having real honest conversations with people and getting real honest feedback.”

So far, Robinson hasn’t had the same opportunities he had a year ago, but in November, has been given more playing time and has upped his scoring average to 8.5 points but on a low 34% shooting.