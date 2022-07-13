Chris Bosh Shares Memory From Big Three Era and Instantly Goes Viral

The Miami Heat and the big three era bring up different memories for different people. For Heat fans, it is full of incredible memories that include some of the most exciting teams in NBA history and two championships. However, they also were one of the most hated teams in the NBA, and some fans still remember them for that. On the recent episode of the Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe commented on fan’s feelings regarding the Heat. “There’s just this fear of the Heat as like the all consuming, like villian of the star… they’re like the empire,” Lowe said.

While other team’s and fans see the Heat with fear similar to ‘The Empire’ from Star Wars as Lowe puts it, they continue to look for stars in Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. We interrupt your trade proposal discussions for another person that remembers the Heat’s big three era. He remembers it just as well as anyone because, well, he was a member of the team. Chris Bosh recently shared a tweet that instantly went viral reliving one of the best moments in Heat history.

Chris Bosh’s Viral Heat Tweet

On July 13, Bosh tweeted a line of emojis that he nicely translated as the call from an iconic Heat NBA Finals moment.

If I text you “👐🏿🏀👨🏿‍🦱➡️👨🏿‍🦲3️⃣🏀💥” it means rebound Bosh, back out to Allen, his three-pointer BANG! — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) July 13, 2022

The call, if you don’t know, is from game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs when LeBron James missed a game-tying three point shot with less than 10 seconds left on the clock. All the Spurs needed was to come down with the defensive rebound and make game-sealing free throws, and the NBA title would be theirs. However, it didn’t happen that simply. Heat forward Chris Bosh somehow came down with the offensive rebound, found Ray Allen dropping back to the corner, and passed to him to set up the infamous Mike Breen’ BANG’ call as Allen made the game-tying three-point shot.

The Heat went on to win game 6 and game 7 to win their second championship of the big three era. “The Rebound and Shot,” as it’s called, remains one of the most memorable shots in NBA Finals and Heat history.

Bosh and Allen Relive the Memory

This isn’t the first time Bosh has publicly been nostalgic for the historic rebound and shot. He and Allen have shared the memory in Bosh’s ‘The Last Chip‘ newsletter. The two wrote about the experience with the following.

“When LeBron took that deep three, I followed it my whole way to the basket. One of the earliest and most helpful pieces of advice I ever got on rebounding was, ‘All you have to do is get there before the ball does.’ And as I played more and got better, I became better at watching the flight of the ball, trying to drill it in to the point that it’s automatic. Sometimes, watching can be dangerous—you can take an elbow to the face pretty easily. But not this time; no one was boxing me out that play. So I watched the ball, figured out where it was going, ran there, and grabbed it,” Bosh narrated.

“I know there were other things I could’ve done next. We’ve seen plenty of people dribble out to the arc and get tangled up, lose possession. So I knew I couldn’t put the ball down. And I wasn’t in much of an offensive rhythm that series anyway.

“But then I swear I heard someone yell my name, loud as hell, from the corner. I thought it was you! You’ve told me it wasn’t. But honestly, I wasn’t thinking. I passed it to you as a reflex, so I don’t even know if I can take credit for making the decision because it’s not really a decision.”

Allen then responded: “Brother, you get the credit.”

The big three era ended the next season, but the memory of ‘The Rebound and The Shot’ will always remain, especially in the hearts of Heat Nation.