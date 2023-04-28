Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Breaks Down Kyle Lowry’s Bench Move

Just a few, short months can be like an eternity in the world of NBA basketball, a period full of twists and turns during which accepted truths about teams and players are turned on their heads. Few players have exemplified that roller-coaster ride in 2022-23 like Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.

Ahead of February’s trade deadline, fans in South Beach were ready to run Lowry out of town. The six-time All-Star had been in and out of the lineup due to injuries and was basically languishing as Miami’s starting floor general (and getting paid a whole lot of money to do so).

Now, though, he’s flourishing amid the club’s shocking first-round dismissal of the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks. What’s more: he’s doing so in a bench role — a spot he hasn’t been asked to fill since 2010. For his part, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra couldn’t be happier for Lowry and his willingness to take a step back in service of his team.

“He has been great about it. He’s all about winning. He’s playing a massive role. That’s why he is who he is,” Spoelstra said, via the Miami Herald. “If you’re all about winning, you will sacrifice when you need to and take on a little bit of a different role if it makes sense for winning. You can always look at it like he’s a sixth starter.”

Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Breaks Down Kyle Lowry’s Transition to a Bench Role

Play

HEAT vs. KNICKS | SERIES PREVIEW | JJ Redick In this clip, JJ Redick talks about the upcoming series between Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and The Miami Heat and Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and The New York Knicks Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis,… 2023-04-28T14:00:10Z

The decision to move Lowry to the second unit wasn’t made lightly by Coach Spo and his staff. Clearly, the 2019 NBA champion hasn’t been the player the Heat had hoped he would be when they brought him on board with a three-year, $85 million contract. But they were still entering uncharted territory by making the change.

“In these situations, when you’re dealing with a highly decorated championship player, you want to approach it with deep respect first and foremost,” Spoelstra said.

“The first decision [to move him to the bench] was an easy one. We were all on the same page. This is what had to be done to control the minutes… From there, it’s making sure he was ready physically to perform at a high level in the playoffs. The plan was very well thought out and everyone was on the same page about it and there was constant communication.”

Spoelstra’s tactful approach has paid dividends during the postseason.

Although Lowry’s minutes and touches are down on the hole compared to the regular season, his shooting percentages have climbed to 45.5% overall and a respectable 35.7% from deep. And in 69 minutes of action across the Heat’s last three playoff games, the team outscored the Bucks by a whopping 46 points.

The biggest difference has arguably been exhibited on the defensive side for the Heat during that stretch. Miami held Milwaukee to just 95.2 points per 100 possessions with Lowry on the court in those contests/minutes.

Victor Oladipo Undergoes Successful Surgery

Much has been made of the Heat taking advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lower back issues in securing their first-round series victory, but the Heat had their injuries, too.

Tyler Herro will be out of commission for several weeks after suffering a broken hand and Victor Oladipo‘s situation is even more dire as the former All-Star suffered a torn patellar tendon. There was some good news on the Oladipo front on Friday, however.

Per an announcement from the Heat, Oladipo underwent successful patellar tendon surgery in his left knee on Thursday. There’s currently no timetable for his return to the court but the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang reports that there’s hope he’ll be back sometime next season.

In 42 regular-season appearances for the Heat, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.