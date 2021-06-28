NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Interested in Cavaliers ‘Young Bull’

There are multiple reports coming out of Cleveland that the Cavaliers are shopping third-year guard Collin Sexton. The eighth overall pick from the 2018 draft wants a max contract extension, one that could be worth as much as $168 million. Obviously, the Miami Heat are rumored to be in the mix.

Sexton, nicknamed the “Young Bull”, enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 and set career-best marks in points per game (24.3), assists per game (4.4) and field-goal percentage (.475). The 22-year-old has been a lethal three-point shooter (38.5%) over three NBA seasons while proving to be a durable player having played in 207 out of a possible 219 games since 2018.

The issue for the Heat always comes down to tradeable assets. The franchise doesn’t have a first-rounder or second-rounder in the upcoming draft on July 29, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, and they currently have only one pick that’s eligible to be traded in the next seven drafts, a 2024 second-rounder. That means it’s going to be really hard to orchestrate a trade without culling the roster.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the U.S. Team in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 14 at the United Center in Chicago. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 11, 2020

One name to keep an eye on is Tyler Herro. Big surprise, right? Herro seems to come up in every conceivable trade scenario involving the Heat, especially after a new report claimed there is a “75-percent chance” he gets dealt this offseason. A potential Sexton-for-Herro swap might not put Miami over the championship hump, but what if it was a precursor to a bigger move? For example, Kyle Lowry.

Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports Network wrote the following:

It’s very clear that Miami lacks a ton of assets, and though you’re opinion may differ about Tyler Herro at this stage, he’s their one and only asset. Does the organization believe Sexton will make the difference to try and contend in Jimmy Butler’s window? Well, that’s up to them. The comfort levels rise if you can make that move along with adding Kyle Lowry, but there must be a certain amount of confidence about that back-court meshing. In my opinion, Lowry’s off-ball abilities allow this to work offensively, while he can possibly size up defensively if needed.

Exploring Kyle Lowry in Free Agency

Miami made a serious run at acquiring Kyle Lowry at last year’s trade deadline so seeing him once again linked to them is nothing new. Now, they wouldn’t have to give anything up to get him since Lowry is a free agent. The six-time All-Star point guard earned $30.5 million this past season with the Toronto Raptors so he won’t come cheap.

The Heat are pursuing a deal for Kyle Lowry 'harder than anyone' "Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors . . . But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler." (Via @KevinOConnorNBA) pic.twitter.com/Kqxh1frXDu — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2021

But Lowry is the perfect fit to upgrade the Heat backcourt and his existing relationship with Jimmy Butler — Lowry is the godfather to Butler’s daughter — only makes the move more logical.

“He’s one of my absolute best friends. He’s the godfather of my daughter,” Butler told The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak. “As competitive as it is, we’re always laughing, we’re always joking around.”

Unfortunately for the Heat, they aren’t the only ones angling for Lowry. The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks could all be in hot pursuit. There is also a chance he works out an extension and stays with the Toronto Raptors.

Heat Assistant Inks Movie Deal

Heat assistant coach Caron Butler has inked a biopic movie deal with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg. The project has been “greenlit” and should be officially announced in the next six to eight months, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Butler wants to tell the story of his youth which saw him selling drugs and arrested 15 times by the time he was 15 years old.

“I wanted to tell my story because I’m living proof that it is possible to overcome adversity and make a better life for yourself and your family,” Butler said, via Heat Nation. “The response from the book was overwhelming and when someone like Mark Wahlberg tells you that your life could be a movie, you listen.”