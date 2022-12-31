Heat Criticized For Failing to Replace $33 Million Wing Defender

In a December 31 Bleacher Report story, Dan Favale listed what he believed to be every NBA team’s biggest regret during the year 2022. When he got to the Miami Heat, he said that their biggest regret was “inadequately replacing the P.J. Tucker minutes.”

Favale made it clear that the Heat should not be shamed for losing Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers, who had more going for them in their pursuit of Tucker than Miami did.

“The Miami Heat cannot be vilified for losing Tucker. Even if they were willing to match the money, his reunion with James Harden, Daryl Morey, and Danuel House on the Philadelphia 76ers appeared fait accompli,” Favale said.

Favale then explained how the mistake they made was not replacing Tucker after he left for the Sixers.

“Sort of moseying along from there, without an actual replacement for Tucker, is a different story.

“Lineups featuring Caleb Martin at the 4 have largely held serve. But Jimmy Butler is playing more power forward than ever, and the Heat are left to fill the gaps with varying doses of Haywood Highsmith (defending well), rookie Nikola Jović and the silhouette of Duncan Robinson. Their offensive rebounding—and offense in general—has suffered accordingly.”

Favale then added that hope is not lost for the Heat, but they need to make something.

“Miami has time to exit this holding pattern it doesn’t need and make a move ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. But just for the record: Skulking around the Jae Crowder rumor mill doesn’t count as making move.”

Analyst Comments on Possible LeBron James-Heat Reunion

In a December 30 CBS Sports story, Sam Quinn listed all 29 NBA teams’ chances of acquiring Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Quinn listed the Heat no. 1, drawing out how the Heat and Lakers could come to an agreement.

“Miami could offer three first-round picks along with Lowry as the primary matching salary. The Lakers would probably ask for Tyler Herro. That would be the sticking point in negotiations,” Quinn said.

Quinn then used the Shaquille O’Neal trade between the Lakers and the Heat in 2004 as a reference for how they could get a deal done.

“The last time the Lakers and Heat made a trade of this magnitude, the Lakers tried a similar staredown involving Dwyane Wade and blinked. They ultimately sent Shaquille O’Neal to the Heat for Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, and Brian Grant. It’s hard not to draw parallels to that trade when speculating about this one. Both deals began with an aging legend growing frustrated as the Lakers prioritized the future over the present,” Quinn said.

Heat’s Pursuit of Jae Crowder Hits Snag

One possible replacement for Tucker would be Jae Crowder, who plays the same position and helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals in 2020. However, it appears making that trade with the Phoenix Suns may be a little difficult at the moment.

On December 29, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained that it’s been “challenging to do trade business with the Suns” for anyone who wants Crowder.

“On the Jae Crowder front, one of the issues is that there isn’t a straight-up trade the Suns have liked for him, so they’ve tried to do these three-team trades,” Windhorst explained. “…They may have to lower their standard,” Windhorst said.

Crowder has not played a game this season and is entering the last year of the three-year contract he signed with the Suns.