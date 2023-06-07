Damian Lillard Labels Heat ‘Obvious’ Top Destination if He Requests Trade

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has had his name tied to several teams in trade rumors, including the Miami Heat. Miami has several tradeable contracts, which could help facilitate a deal with Portland.

Aside from the Heat, the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks have all been pitched as suitors for the star guard.

During a recent appearance on “The Last Stand” with Brian Custer, Lillard was asked which of the rumored trade destinations he’d most like to be dealt to.

“Miami obviously,” Lillard responded. “Miami is the obvious one. And Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real. But, I mean, I think Miami the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one ’cause Mikal Bridges is my dog too.”

Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade “Bam is my dawg” (Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9XhBZq3kIp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

Of course, the Heat are in the NBA Finals facing off against the Denver Nuggets, all while Lillard watches from the couch as a member of the Blazers. In a scenario where Miami manages to swing a deal for the seven-time All-Star, they’d undoubtedly find themselves amongst the favorites to win the title.

In 58 games for the Trail Blazers this season, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Insider Puts Heat on List of Destinations for Damian Lillard

With Lillard’s future in Portland uncertain, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that he believes the Heat could be on the list of potential destinations for the aging star.

“I think the Heat are on the cusp of looking for another star maneuver,” Windhorst said on the April 26 episode of his podcast, “The Hoop Collective.” “I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Dame ends up getting traded.”

Windhorst went on to add that any trade bringing Dame Dolla to South Beach would likely have to include Tyler Herro.

“I don’t know if they have enough,” Windhorst continued. “A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who’s just injured. But I suspect, I don’t know for sure, just to be clear, I don’t know for sure that they would offer him, but I would suspect that that would be the type of thing, that and draft picks.”

Tyler Herro Has Become Massive Trade Chip for Heat

Miami’s improbable run to the NBA Finals as an eight seed, has happened mostly while Herro looks on from the sideline. The 23-year-old appeared in only the opening game of the playoff run, where he broke his hand against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ever since, he’s been working his way back, hoping to make a return to the floor.

The amount of success that the Heat have had while Herro has been out of the line up, certainly opens the door for his name to be mentioned in negotiations at the very least.

Miami’s No. 14 is set to see a major pay raise next season, as his four-year, $120 million contract extension will kick in.

The large sum of cash that he’s owed makes him much easier to trade in a deal for Lillard, as his contract can be used to match salary.