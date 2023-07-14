‘Realistic’ 4-Team Trade Proposal Moves Lillard & Harden, Sends 2 Young Heat Stars East

The Miami Heat have been unsuccessful thus far when it comes to trading for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, but the team is being patient.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on July 10 that the Heat is currently keeping its two available roster spots open in order to maintain flexibility for a Lillard trade.

Other reports that have trickled in have given a general idea of what Portland may want in return for Dame. Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reported on July 8 that the Blazers were “seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players. But accomplishing that could require adding a third team to the equation.”

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has come up with a “realistic” four-team trade proposal that gives the Heat Lillard and an additional veteran big man while also giving Portland ample young players and draft picks in return.

Blazers Get Haul for Dame in BR’s 4-Team Proposal

It’s clear that Portland wants a ton in return for its longtime superstar, which is understandable. Lillard is a seven-time All-Star, and he’s coming off a career-best season that saw him average 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.3 minutes a game. It’s equally clear Lillard wants to play in South Beach.

News: Regarding report about message to non Heat teams, Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, tells me: "I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 6, 2023

Here’s the lengthy trade Swartz proposed in its entirety that would send Lillard and forward Marcus Morris Sr. to Miami:

Miami Heat Receive: PG Damian Lillard, PF Marcus Morris Sr.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: G James Harden, PF P.J. Tucker

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Tyler Herro, F Caleb Martin, F Robert Covington, 2028 and 2029 second-round picks (via Miami Heat)

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks (via Miami Heat), 2028 and 2030 unprotected first-round picks (via Los Angeles Clippers), PG Kyle Lowry, F Nic Batum, F Nikola Jović, PF Kobe Brown, SG Amir Coffey, PG Jason Preston

Whew. So, in this proposal, in addition to numerous future draft picks, Miami would be trading veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his near-$30 million salary, its 2022 first-rounder in Jović, 2023 postseason standout Caleb Martin and guard Tyler Herro.

“The Blazers get two future firsts each from Miami and Los Angeles while the expiring deals of Lowry and Batum open up $41.4 million worth of cap space next summer,” Swartz wrote. “The most intriguing is Jović, a 6’10”, 20-year-old with strong passing skills.”

Jović would be a significant loss. He’s an ascending young player on a rookie contract. He played 13.6 minutes as a rookie last season and finished with averages of 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He has been playing well in the Summer League, which is a good sign, but losing Martin would hurt, too.

Nikola Jovic turnaround and-1! Miami's 2022 first-round pick is up to 12 points in the 1st half. Watch the #NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV: https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk pic.twitter.com/SJsbwGYKPN — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

This Trade Proposal Checks Every Box for Portland

In a July 12 appearance on the “Blazer Focused” podcast, Fentress revealed what he has learned so far about the trade package Miami has offered Portland:

If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done. I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already, like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players. I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn’t really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days.

Losing both Jović and Martin wouldn’t be ideal. Martin’s performance took a hit in the finals against the Denver Nuggets, but he averaged 19.3 points a game in the conference finals, 10.5 points a game in the semis and 11.2 points a game in the opening round. Factor in his friendly contract for the upcoming season, and you have one of the NBA’s best bargains in a player.

Caleb Martin, best contract in NBA? (Three years, $20.4 million total.) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 22, 2023

The Heat would also acquire the 6-foot-8 big Morris in this proposal. The 33-year-old Morris, who started 65 games for the L.A. Clippers last year, averaged 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds. He and Kevin Love would be a solid veteran duo at power forward for Miami.

It’s clear Miami will need help from another team or two, but the mystery remains as to who will step in and give them enough assistance to finally land Dame. Stay tuned.