Damian Lillard Ignites Heat Rumors With Miami-Infused IG Live

The recent noise about Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers notwithstanding, the seven-time All-Star’s situation remains unchanged. Lillard has been about as loyal as an elite player with no rings could possibly be to a franchise and, as far as we know, Portland’s current playoff drought hasn’t prompted him to ask out.

Meanwhile, the Blazers appear intent on continuing to build around the baller despite his recent commentary about wanting to win at the highest level right now (something the team isn’t really equipped to do).

Of course, none of this has stopped Miami Heat fans — and pundits, reporters, blogs, et al. — from dreaming up trade scenarios bringing Lillard to the club.

Lillard doesn’t appear to have any problem with fanning those flames, either, raising eyebrows on Friday with an IG Live appearance featuring a musical shout-out to South Beach.

Blazers Star Damian Lillard Taps Will Smith for Heat-Centric Troll Job

Dame went on IG live with “Welcome To Miami” playing in the background. Lol now Damian… pic.twitter.com/XlmlSCm9eF — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) June 23, 2023

As captured by Twitter user @MGRADS and others, Lillard popped onto IG Live with a certain top-20-charting, late ’90s rap anthem booming in the background. Namely, “Miami” from Will Smith’s album, Big Willie Style.

For the unawares, it’s a song that includes lyrics like, “Don’t get me wrong, Chi-town got it goin’ on. And New York is the city that we know don’t sleep. And we all know that L.A. and Philly stay jiggy. But on the sneak, Miami bringin’ heat for real.”

And the more on-the-nose “I’m goin’ to Miami” and “Welcome to Miami.”

Now, Lillard himself may or may not have been the person responsible for playing that song but, in any case, it’s probably a safe bet that he knew exactly how NBA people would react to hearing it on his stream just as Dame-centric trade rumors are heating up again.

It was either the biggest tease or the biggest troll job we have seen from a player so far this summer.

This much is certain — Lillard is still the kind of player who could put the Heat over the top in their efforts to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Kaseya Center. In 58 games for the Blazers in 2022-23, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per outing while posting an effective field-goal percentage of 56.4.

Heat Focused on Getting Lillard, Blazers Focused on Keeping Him

In the wake of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin — who selected G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson third overall — made it clear that he’s not thinking about dealing his cornerstone player. Like, ever.

“I would love to see Dame retire a Trail Blazer,” Cronin told reporters. “I have zero desire to trade him. I really hope this works out here.”

Even so, The Athletic’s David Aldridge recently joined the litany of media members who believe that Heat president Pat Riley has made bringing Lillard into the fold his No. 1 mission this offseason.

“Miami has clearly prioritized getting Damian Lillard from Portland, with Jimmy Butler a central part of the Heat’s recruiting pitch,” the longtime league insider wrote on June 18.