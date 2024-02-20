Damian Lillard Singles Out Heat Star Bam Adebayo

The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t grant Damian Lillard’s wishes to join the Miami Heat. Despite that, Lillard would love to play with Heat star Bam Adebayo. He said as much while talking with TikTok influencer “nelsontheprodigy_.”

Lillard named Adebayo in a starting five of his own choosing, along with another Heat alum.

“It would be me, LeBron (James), Steph(en Curry), Kevin Durant, and I’m gonna go with Bam Adebayo,” Lillard said.

Lillard did not elaborate on why he would pick those five. It’s notable that Lillard did not include Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he currently plays with on the Bucks.

It was public knowledge that Lillard wanted to play with Bam Adebayo and the Heat when he requested a trade from Portland during the 2023 NBA Offseason. The door may not be shut on Lillard joining the Heat, though Lillard’s contract will only get larger as he ages.

Lillard will be paid over $58 million in 2027 when he’ll be 37 by the time it expires.

Bam Adebayo Gets Real About Third All-Star Appearance

Bam Adebayo made his third all-star game in 2024. With Joel Embiid injured, Adebayo filled in as his replacement in the starting lineup. After the game was over, Adebayo told The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang about what it was like to come back to play in the game.

“A fun opportunity,” Adebayo told Chiang in a February 19 story. “Always blessed to come back. Always blessed to try to make this a routine and being able to be in my third, seeing the guys that I’ve come into the league with. We keep seeing each other at this thing.”

Adebayo also told Chiang about what it was like to be among the few Heat players who have started in the All-Star Game.

“Respect, at the end of the day,” Adebayo said. “Being able to, obviously, get to this thing three times, you want it to become a routine. You want it to be an every year thing. For me, it’s just respect from all the coaches who voted me in and respect for who I am and what I do.”

Adebayo joined the likes of LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, and Anthony Mason for the honor. Not even Jimmy Butler has been given the honor.

Bam Adebayo Responds to Damian Lillard’s Starting Five

After Lillard’s sentiment about Bam Adebayo went viral, Adebayo had a unique response to Lillard’s preferred starting five.

Adebayo posted a GIF of Russell Westbrook saying, “That’s pretty interesting,” on his X account in response to Lillard’s starting five.

That would signify that the desire to team up is mutual between Adebayo and Lillard. They have played together before, but not on an NBA team outside of the 2024 All-Star Game. Lillard and Adebayo played on the 2021 Team USA roster, where they won the Gold Medal for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lillard has played with other players on that team, like Jerami Grant, who he went on to play with on the Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season before he made a trade request.