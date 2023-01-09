Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ushers In LeBron James’ Heat Return

Given his stature and his situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, there’s always going to be a level of LeBron James trade chatter among pundits, the Twitter crowd and around the hoops blogosphere. However, things were cranked up several notches when James spoke out about his desire to play for a winner following a December 28 loss to the Miami Heat.

Apparently, the same kind of chatter is happening among NBA decision-makers, too.

“It’s in the background, if you think you have a chance at him. There are preparations being made, just in case — you have to make them, like the Boy Scouts used to say, ‘Be Prepared,’” one general manager told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

It’s probably a safe bet that LeBron’s old South Beach bosses, Heat president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison are doing their own due diligence on potential deals. And after the team failed to land a big fish over the summer — after which they scuffled to their current 21-20 mark — they may have an increased sense of urgency to make something happen.

What Would the Framework Be for a Trade Bringing LeBron James Back to the Miami Heat?

LeBron James' top 10 moments with the Miami Heat | SportsCenter It's been 10 years since LeBron James made the decision to take his talents to South Beach. Here is a look back at his top 10 moments as a member of the Miami Heat. #LeBronJames #NBA #ESPN ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ plus.espn.com/ ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe… 2020-07-09T04:49:51Z

In examining the nuts and bolts of a potential Lakers-Heat pact, Deveney made note of a hard truth that exists with any star-grabbing move Riley and Co. might want to make. Specifically, that they must convince whoever they’re dealing with to take on a bad contract or two if the money is going to match up.

“The Lakers would have to be willing to take back the contracts of either Kyle Lowry ($29 million for next season) or Duncan Robinson ($37.5 million over the next two seasons with a partial guarantee in 2025-26) to make a trade work,” he wrote.

With that as the qualifier, Deveney proposed the following:

The prize would be Tyler Herro, whose four-year, $120 million extension kicks in next season. A package of Herro, Robinson and, if the Lakers need sweetener, a first-round pick or forward Nikola Jovic might be the best the Lakers could do for James.

There will always be questions about Herro’s defensive prowess, but he has successfully answered some other questions about his ability to be the guy (or one of the guys) leading the charge for a franchise as opposed to just acting a sparkplug off the bench. As such, it’s not unfathomable that he could be a centerpiece to this kind of deal

GM Sounds Off on Potential LeBron-Heat Reunion

In 32 games this season, Herro is averaging career highs in minutes (35.4) and points (21.2), rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.4) per game while shooting 39.2% from deep. Whether that plus a potentially useful — but definitely overpriced — secondary piece and a prospect/pick is enough to lure James from the Lakers is difficult to say.

On the other hand, it could also be too hefty a price to pay for a 38-year-old LeBron who will eventually slow down as a player. In any case, an Eastern Conference GM sees some potential in a swap sending the King back to his old court.

“They’re in the right position to make a deal like that. It did not end great between them (when James left the Heat as a free agent in 2014), but the hatchet has been buried enough,” the GM said.

“There could be an issue with, if you get LeBron and you get Rich Paul and all the Klutch (Sports, James’ agency) stuff, that is not going to mix with Pat Riley in Miami. But if he wants to win in a place he likes being, the Heat would take him back.”